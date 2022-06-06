The Addams Family Show on Netflix Shows the First Look at Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday in a Snappy Video

There are a lot of TV and streaming shows that I look forward to every year, which would be the case even if it wasn’t a professional commitment. But rarely do I feel the heightened anticipation coursing through my veins for a Netflix comedy with a touch of the Addams family on Wednesday, with Tim Burton bringing it all to life. So far, patience has been key, and there has been nothing to chew on except a few awesome casting announcements and general logs. Now, however, we finally have an absolutely creepy first look at Jenna Ortega’s titular Addams medium, and it’s a promising sign of things to come. Bind to the binding.

As part of the Geeked Week celebration, Netflix unveiled Wednesday’s second teaser, as shown above. The first one was dedicated to the show’s most convenient character, Stuff, who also appears in the newest promo. This is not the most difficult synopsis, but it pays special attention to the braids of the Medium, its recognizable silhouette and the character’s characteristic black-and-white sense of style, black nails and everything else.

Since this environment is older than the ones fans are used to seeing, it only makes sense that her DGAF face has also changed. She must be so lucky to be taking it, because otherwise she might not hesitate to grind it in a blender with bananas and newt’s eyes or something else that kids use these days. I like the idea that Frankenstein can be assembled from other body parts.

Netflix also unveiled its first official images of Jenna Ortega on Wednesday, which are not much different from how she looked in the teaser, except for the lack of a thing, but still stunning for those who can’t wait for the release of this project. near.

Jenna Ortega has spent the last few years proving her worth in the horror genre, from “Scream” (and the upcoming “Scream 6”) to X, Netflix’s own babysitter, and even “You.” (Not to mention the studio Foo Fighters 666.) Thus, the spotlight belongs to her as the new anchor of the merry Addams family, but I don’t think she will lose anything except Pugsley’s head.

I’d be lying if I said I was a little disappointed that it’s not a full trailer, I totally understand the desire to create hype on Wednesday at slower speeds. After all, this is a high-profile franchise change from one of cinema’s most visual directors, with a stellar cast featuring Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. Not to mention Ricky Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Gwendoline Christie and Thora Birch (who left the production halfway through). OG The star of The Addams Family, Christina Ricci, also joined the shooting when Burch left, which instantly gave the new series a sense of legacy.

Any fans of the Addams family without a Netflix subscription should fix this grief ahead of the premiere on Wednesday (opens in a new tab), which is not yet blocked. Although, if he doesn’t make his debut on the real Wednesday, why did all this happen at all?