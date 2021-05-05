The Addams Family: Christina Ricci May Live Morticia in The Netflix Series

The Addams Family: According to The Illuminerdi, Netflix is ​​considering casting Christina Ricci as Morticia in a new series involving the Addams Family. However, there are still no concrete details about the invitation to the actress. It is also worth mentioning that Jenna Ortega and Bailee Madison are also being considered for the role.

However, Christina Ricci is a strong name for the production, given that, in the films of the 1990s, she was responsible for giving life to Morticia’s daughter. The series will also focus on Wednesday Addams, even if his entire family is also exploited in production.

Many fans of The Addams Family have also been speculating, through social media, who would be the ideal actress to play her. Dafne Keen and Isla Johnston are being singled out as the favorites, but so far Netflix has not released any possible candidate for the protagonist of its new series.

The Addams Family: learn more about the new Netflix series focused on Wednesday Addams

The streaming giant’s project will be directed by Tim Burton, who promises to deliver episodes loaded with his dark style to the public. The news was first announced in October 2020, but since February it has not had consistent updates.

Apparently, the production will show a maturing journey with Wednesday Addams, especially during his years as a student at Nevermore Academy. New characters should be added to the narrative, as well as others, already known to the public, should return.

It is worth mentioning that Christina Ricci has already revealed in some interviews that she would be very interested in returning to the Addams Family franchise. Will it be this time?