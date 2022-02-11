The Adam Project: Science Fiction And Time Travel With Ryan Reynolds And Mark Ruffalo

The Adam Project: The new Netflix movie reunites Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy after Free Guy in a new eighties-style adventure: premiere on March 11. The Adam Project (The Adam Project) is the new science fiction and adventure film starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy), a film of which we already have a first trailer that you can see on these lines and that Netflix has published just a month before its release. And it is that this new eighties-style adventure film for the whole family with time travel included will premiere exclusively on the popular streaming platform on March 11, 2022.

A more than striking cast

Thus, this new Netflix original production brings together again the duo formed by Ryan Reynolds and the filmmaker Shawn Levy after their recent collaboration in Free Guy, an action film that paid homage to the world of video games, especially to a genre as fashionable as it is the battle royale. But going back to The Adam Project, this new film introduces us to a pilot, Adam Reed, who after suffering an accident is sent back in time. He ours presents, since he lands in 2022 to find himself when he was just a 12-year-old boy.

In the absence of discovering the reasons why Adam travels to the past to meet his child “I”, everything indicates that they will have to face a threat that goes far beyond time jumps, finding their lost father and thus fixing a good handful of mistakes from the past that seem to have affected the Adam of the future.

Beyond the leading role of Ryan Reynolds, the cast is completed with names as striking as Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner or Zoe Saldana along with the young Walker Scobell. Let us remember that Shawn Levy already has experience in adventure productions for the whole family, since he has already been the director and producer of Stranger Things, also on Netflix. Ryan Reynolds himself produces with Levi The Adam Project, under a script by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin Flackett and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project premieres exclusively on Netflix on March 11, 2022.