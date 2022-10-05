The actress of the TV series “Stranger Things” Sadie Sink frankly told about her first dream come true: “It was all I wanted”

During the four seasons of the blockbusters, “Stranger Things” gave us a lot of potential and versatile actors who changed acting in their own way. One of such outstanding supernovae was Sadie Sink, who brought Max to life for us. Although “Stranger Things” gave her a breakthrough in the film industry, her biggest dream came true a long time ago.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the star talked about her old dream, which once came true when she was only 10 years old. Like the ultimate dream for any other actor in the industry, Sadie also had a huge desire for THIS thing.

Sadie Sink told how her dream came true for the first time

When asked about her first dream, Sadie instantly exclaimed that, like any other actor, being on Broadway was her biggest dream. Next, Shell talked about her first show as Annie on Broadway. She played the main role from 2012 to 2014, after which she played the young Elizabeth II in the film “Audience” (2015). Speaking about her journey, she exclaimed, “This is all I wanted,” and shared that playing on Broadway was her cherished dream.

Before her breakthrough in the fantasy drama series “Stranger Things” as a child, she worked as an actress in various shows. Some of them included “The Americans,” where Sink made her television debut. Her first step in Hollywood films was in the 2016 sports drama film Chuck. She went on to star in films such as Eli, Dear Zoya and Berlin Nobody before finally becoming known as Max Mayfield.

Her immediate role before Mad Max was Ziddy in Fear Street. The actress received recognition in detective series and thrillers together with Maya Hawke. The star again played one of the main roles of Robin vs Sadie in the popular sci-fi thriller Netflix.

Sadie Sink is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film “The Whale”. Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the 5th season of “Stranger Things” to see if her character Max survived the onslaught of Vecna.

