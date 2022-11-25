The actress from the canceled spin-off “Game of Thrones” shared her feelings about what happened

Denise Gough was set to appear in the Game of Thrones prequel Bloodmoon before it got the ax by HBO.

We weren’t shocked when we learned that HBO was considering several “Game of Thrones” spin-offs to build on the incredible success of the original show. The shock came when, after filming the pilot episode of one of these series, “Blood Moon”, the action of which was supposed to take place thousands of years before the original series, it was decided not to continue further. Gough tells THR that she fondly remembers the experience of piloting, but the fact that he was not picked up did not come as a shock to her. She explains…

It was wonderful, no doubt; I had the opportunity to work together with incredible people. In the end, however, things didn’t go well. And the fact is that this happens all the time. Perhaps people think that because it’s Game of Thrones, the news of its cancellation is devastating.

Gough is probably right that the fact that we were talking about the new series “Game of Thrones” probably played a big role in the fact that the prequel will not become a series. It was probably expected that HBO was so likely to give the green light to the new Game of Thrones series that everything would be thrown at it to make it a success.

In the end, HBO decided to focus on another prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” and so far it has looked like a solid challenge as this show has become a hit for HBO. And it worked out for Hough, she landed on her feet, receiving Andor’s challenge shortly after she learned that there would be no Blood Moon. She sees that everything is going as it should. She continues…

For me, everything happens for a reason, and everything happens the way it should. When our pilot episode wasn’t selected, when production wasn’t moving forward, I didn’t feel devastated. Because, obviously, it wasn’t meant to be. So, I returned home to the theater, and then an even larger franchise contacted me, if possible. I found a role that is closer to the ones I usually play.

It’s hard to argue with Denise Gough at the moment. “House of the Dragon” and “Andor” are both hits, and even if “Blood Moon” turned out well in the end, Andor would be even poorer if Gough wasn’t there. Of course, we can hope that Dedra’s character will return in the second season.