The actors who almost played Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2

“Spider-Man 2” is considered one of the greatest superhero films of all time, and one of the reasons for this is its villain, Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina, but he wasn’t always the first candidate for the role. Spider-Man is one of Marvel comics’ most beloved characters, and so he has adapted for other media over the years, but his most notable adaptations are the film adaptation. After three films were released directly on video or in cinemas in Europe, Spider-Man made his Hollywood debut in 2002 in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Man explores the character’s origin story by following high school student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), who is bitten by a genetically modified spider and gains superpowers. “Spider-Man” was a critical and commercial success, giving way to two sequels, the best of which is “Spider-Man 2″. Spider-Man 2, also directed by Sam Raimi, takes place two years after the first film and follows Peter. while he is struggling to combine his personal life and his duties as a superhero, all the while experiencing an existential crisis that deprives him of strength, and his mentor Dr. Otto Octavius turns into the villain Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man 2 is widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies ever made and is a model for future superhero movies, and one of its many strengths was playing Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. His version of Doc Oka is a favorite among Spider-Man fans because of its complexity and more, so much so that his return in Spider-Man: there is no way home” caused a big stir — but it would have been the same for Doc Oka. influence and success if he had been played by another actor?

Why Alfred Molina got the role of Doc Oka in Spider-Man 2

Before Alfred Molina was cast as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2, other actors were considered for the role, and they all had very different playing styles. According to Molina, in an interview with TV Guide in 2004, Sam Raimi had in mind other actors for the role of Doc Oka, besides Molina, as well as Ed Harris, Chris Cooper and Christopher Walken, adding that they had all recently starred in films. which were widely talked about: Harris was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Pollock, Cooper was nominated for SAG for “American Beauty,” and Molina had just been nominated for SAG and BAFTA for Frida. It was his performance as Mexican artist Diego Rivera in “Frida” that caught the attention of Sam Raimi, who also said that Molina’s physical size matched the character from the comics, and so Molina eventually got the role.

The absence of the role of Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 was not a big loss for Ed Harris, Chris Cooper and Christopher Walken, as they were all busy with other projects during the release of Spider-Man 2 (2004). Harris starred in the 2003 films “Masked and Anonymous”, “Radio” and “Human Stain”; Cooper starred in “Silver City” and played a role in “Bourne Supremacy”; and Walken starred in the films “Around the Corner” and played roles in the films “Envy”, “Man on Fire”and “Stepford Wives.” As for Alfred Molina, he appeared in a number of films after Spider-Man 2, such as The Da Vinci Code and Prince of Persia, and also voiced various characters in animated films, such as Rango on the Road, Professor Derek. Knight in “Monsters University” and Double Dan in “Ralph vs. the Internet” — all this before returning to the role of Doctor Octopus in “Spider-Man: There is no way home.”