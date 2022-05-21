The actors of the series “Scream”: where are they now? Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus and others

A killer concept. After the success of the Scream franchise, MTV introduced a longer-term slasher concept in the form of a television series.

In 2015, the premiere of “Scream” took place as a separate entity based on the murders taking place in the fictional city of Lakewood. The killer taunts Emma Duvall (Willa Fitzgerald) because of her connection to the dark history of the city.

On the eve of the horror show’s debut, the showrunner of the first season, Jill Blotevogel, explained how the writers approached the creation of a slasher for the small screen.

“It really got to the point where it was like ‘Scream,’ that ‘Scream’ is about a real physical killer and the mask he’s wearing,” she told Collider in 2015. the idea of technology and how modern children make themselves incredibly vulnerable because of what they reveal about themselves on the Internet. …And how we all wear masks because of what we post on social media, with the photos we post and the information we post.”

The producer noted that the series was focused on attracting the audience to the main plot. “In this show, we really wanted to start with the characters and this amazing cast and make you care about them and fall in love with them so that you root for their survival,” Blotevogel continued. “Often in horror movies, you don’t have enough time to get to know them well enough to take care of them. We want to preserve this uncertainty. We want to throw people off balance so that they don’t necessarily know when, if and how someone might die.”

For graduates of Harper’s Island, the “most difficult aspects” of Scream involve murders. “As soon as you create characters and start working with them, you fall in love with them both as a screenwriter and as a producer. It was very hard,” she added at the time.

In October 2016, the series was renewed for a third season, which later turned into a reboot. A short-lived series called “Scream: Resurrection” introduced a new setting and new actors.

The original’s star Carlson Young later reflected on the “shocking” turn of events. “It was like, ‘You’ve been renewed for a third season!’ Then it was quiet. And we’re like, “What does that mean?” and especially the way the show ended. There are these cliffhangers, and I don’t know, I didn’t feel wrapped up,” Young, who played Brooke Maddox in the first two seasons, told Collider in January 2021. “But when they decided to do a reboot, it was just moving forward and taking the whole experience with gratitude, and I even have a little bit in common with the Scream fan base, which is the best and just the franchise as a whole.”

The graduate of the series “True Blood” also talked about what kind of ending she would like for her character. “I’m just speaking for myself, but I feel like other actors would say the same thing, we were just trying to do our best within this framework and make this TV version something different and interesting,” explained Young. “I feel like there could be a really great series, in which we will all die. For example, why don’t you just kill everyone? It’s a Scream! But, you know, these are just my thoughts!

Scroll down to find out what the “Scream” stars have been doing since the series came to an end:

Willa Fitzgerald

The Tennessee native went on to appear in House of Cards, Law & Order: SVU and Younger. Fitzgerald also played Collette in the series Dare Me on the USA Network and Roscoe in the series Reacher on Prime Video.

Bex Taylor-Klaus

Since she took on the role of Audrey, the Arrow graduate has starred in films such as Hell’s Feast and Crumpet. They also appeared on the small screen in the films “Voltron: The Legendary Defender”, “13 Reasons Why” and “Assistant”.

Taylor-Klaus, who has not previously called himself binary, tied the knot with his girlfriend Alicia Sixtus in October 2020.

Carlson Young

The Disney graduate continues to appear on television with projects such as “Halloween Wars”, “A Man for Every Month” and “Emily in Paris”. Yang will appear in the horror film “Femina Knox”, the script for which she wrote and plans to shoot.

In 2016, the graduate of “Cute Liars” got engaged to Isom Innis from Foster the People. A year later, they were married at Young’s childhood church in Texas.

John Karna

After the role of Noah in The Scream, Karna starred alongside Saoirse Ronan in Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age film Lady Bird. The Texas native also appeared in the TV series “Chicago Fire”, “Dirty John” and “Boom Valley”.

Amadeus Serafini

Serafini continued to appear in the films “Summer Days”, “Summer Nights” and “Smiley Killer”.

Connor Vale

After Will’s brutal departure from the screen in “Scream”, Weil moved on to roles in “Goldbergs”, “Days of Our Lives”, “Roadie”, “Foursome” and “KC”. Undercover.

Kiana Brown

Since Brown played Zoey, she has joined the short-lived series “All about Washington.” After its cancellation in 2018, the Arizona native focused on her music career. Her debut album Kiki was released in April 2020.