The actors of the series “90 Day Fiancé” are accused of great selfishness after weight loss

Weight loss has many benefits, but some stars of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise are accused of allowing their slim bodies to inflate their egos. Many actors in the extended franchise have turned to weight loss surgery and lifestyle changes to lose weight. However, fans reproached only some of the actors of the series “90-day groom” for becoming self-centered after their physical transformations.

Weight loss in the franchise “90 days of the groom” was demonstrated by male and female actors. However, fans often prefer to keep up with the stars of the female franchise. There are two main reasons why actors decide to lose weight. Some turn to weight loss surgery to achieve a healthy weight after gaining excess weight and weight-related health problems. Other stars of the franchise gain a few extra pounds, and then lose weight to feel more comfortable in their body. However, cases of large or insignificant weight loss can lead to an inflated ego.

One of the reasons why weight loss makes some of the stars of the 90-day groom immersed in themselves is that it leads to actors investing more time, effort and money in their appearance. For many 90DF celebrities, weight loss is often accompanied by plastic surgery or cosmetic injections. Actors may start spending too much time focusing on their faces and bodies, and change their personality because of their transformation. This caused some fans of the franchise to criticize them, and some viewers thought that the actors cared more about their appearance than anything else.

Angela Dim

Angela Dim is one of the participants of the series “90—day groom”, who is often scolded for rude behavior. She received a shadow for her violent behavior towards her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. She is also accused of putting more effort and thought into her appearance than into her behavior or marriage. Angela from the 90-day groom has undergone extreme changes in the series 90-day Groom: Happily ever After? this included weight loss surgery and a breast lift. Fans felt that she became obsessed with her appearance and subsequently spent time preening and showing off her new image, instead of focusing on what was inside. She really angered the audience when she showed her breasts during the performance.

Larisa Lima

Larisa Lima is another cast member who openly overdid changing her appearance. The Brazilian bomb set itself the task of looking like an inflatable doll and changed its proportions with the help of many expensive operations. Larisa was glad that her waist became thinner, and the rest of her body became more hypertrophied. This led to criticism that she was obsessed with her appearance and image. Many critics of Larissa from 90 Day Fiancé called her selfish and petty and noted that she seems to be addicted to plastic surgery. While Larissa has benefited from her looks, many fans of the 90-day-old groom think that her appearance is her main concern in life, not her relationships or children.

Stephanie Matto

Stephanie Matto is the third member of the franchise who seems to put a lot of effort into her appearance. Stephanie lost weight after the “90-day groom: in a different way”, and also made some adjustments to her body, like Angela and Larisa. Like Larisa and Stephanie, she earns from her looks and uses her beauty to attract clients for her unique business plans. Some fans accused Stephanie of changing her personality after losing weight and focusing on her appearance. While Stephanie seems to be delighted with her appearance, she has nevertheless become one of the most talked about actors of the 90-day Groom series worldwide.