The actors of the series “90 Day Fiancé” are accused of being too stylish. No substance

90 Day Fiancé is known for its fame-seeking stars, some of whom have been named by fans for caring more about their image than about their partners or other loved ones. These actors have received many negative labels, including selfish, gold diggers and influence hunters. These celebrities reacted differently to such accusations, with some claiming that they were unfairly labeled and that things were different from what they appeared on screen. Others accept the accusations, no matter how wild they may be, and use them to enhance their fame.

Viewers feel bad about those who mistreat their partners or use a 90-day fiance to become famous for bad behavior. These stars were mostly criticized for their words and actions, but some still received support from fans. There are those who have managed to redeem themselves in the eyes of the public, while others have fallen even deeper into the metaphorical pit of public distrust.

Here are three actors that the audience accused of being stylish and meaningless. Some stayed in the franchise while others moved on to other things. There is no jury of public opinion, and a final decision on these actors is expected. That’s why fans have made claims that these reality stars are fake.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko

When she first appeared in season 4 of the TV series “90 days of the groom”, Anfisa was immediately called a money hunter. She openly admitted that she was hunting for Jorge’s ex-husband because of his money. The young star has already had several plastic surgeries, and she wanted more expensive surgeries and procedures. Fans first wrote off Anfisa as an appearance-obsessed girl who uses others to get what she wants. However, the star, who was once accused of being fixated on appearance, is now more appreciated by fans. After the divorce from Jorge, when he was in prison and serving a sentence for marijuana trafficking, she changed. She graduated from business school, worked as a personal trainer and launched her own fitness app. Many fans see her as a reformed gold digger who has matured a lot after the series. She is an independent woman who supports herself and thrives. However, some fans will always think that she is not real.

Jibri Bell

The current star of the 9th season of “The 90-day Groom” and musician Jibri Bell’s obsession with his style and appearance seems more important than his music and relationships. Although he has done a lot of work online with his band The Black Serbs, he seems to be using the show as a way to become more famous. He recently earned $28,000 by selling a pair of pants that he tore on screen at the beginning of the season. While fans are aware of the young couple’s alleged financial problems, fans are questioning Jibri’s priorities, as he and his fiancee Miona Bell have been traveling and posting about their trips on Instagram for most of their relationship (so far). They did it to promote their personal brands. Viewers believe that Miona and Jibri staged many of their quarrels and problems in the series, and wonder if Jibri can really combine marriage and a musical career. They think his obsession with looks can get the better of him.

Stephanie Matto

YouTuber Stephanie “fart jar” Matto is one of the most infamous actors of the 90-day Bride series due to her antics on and off screen. She became a millionaire in part because she sold her gases in a bank before moving to NFT. Stephanie debuted in the series “Bride for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days” when she went to visit her ex-girlfriend Erica Owens in Australia. Erica found that she was very different from how she presented herself on YouTube, and in their online relationship. The disastrous trip led to disagreements between the couple, and they broke up right before Stephanie left. Fans flocked to Erica’s side, as Stephanie was considered indifferent. She admitted that she was chasing the influence of 90DF, performing tricks on the Internet and on shows specifically in order to earn money and become famous. Stephanie also starred in the 2nd season of the TV series “Bride for 90 days: the Only Life”. Although initially she gives the impression of a beautiful and quirky girl, fans of the series “Bride for 90 Days” are tired of her chips and see Stephanie as more of a character than a real person.