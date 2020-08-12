The actors earning the most in 2020 have been announced!

While many companies went bankrupt due to the corona virus epidemic that affected the whole world, thousands of companies began layoffs. Of course, there have not been people and companies where the effect of the virus is low or has financial returns. The actors earning the most in 2020, which we are in, have been announced.

The most winning actors in 2020 have been announced!

The ten players that made it to the list earned a total of £ 416.5 million. Dwayne Johnson, known by the nickname The Rock, topped the list for the second time. The famous name, who has 193 million followers on Instagram, earned $ 87.5 million.

Dwayne Johnson was followed by Ryan Reynolds, who reached 35.9 million followers with $ 71.5 million. Mark Wahlberg, with $ 58 million and 15.7 million followers, followed in third place.

Ben Affleck, with $ 55 million to 4.3 million followers, and Vin Diesel with $ 54 million to 65.1 million followers follow the trio winning the most.

Let us point out that some of the earnings are from social media, but they do not change the order on the list to a great extent.

Top 10 earning actors

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – $ 87.5 million 193 million followers Ryan Reynolds – $ 71.5 million – 35.9 million followers

Mark Wahlberg – $ 58 million – 15.7 million followers

Ben Affleck – $ 55 million – 4.3 million followers

Vin Diesel – $ 54 million – 65.1 million followers

Akshay Kumar – $ 48.5 million to 43.5 million followers

Lin-Manuel Miranda – $ 45.5 million

Will Smith – $ 44.5 million – 47.9 million followers

Adam Sandler – $ 31 million – 9.9 million followers

Jackie Chan – $ 30 million – 3.4 million followers



