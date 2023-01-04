The cast of “Reply 1994” got together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the drama!

On January 4, Baro and Go Ara took to Instagram to share photos of the touching reunion of the Reply 1994 team. In addition to Director of Photography (PD) Shin Won Ho, actors Jung Woo, Go Ara, Baro, Yoo Yeon Seok, Son Ho Jun, Kim Sung Kyun and Min Dohee were present.

Baro wrote: “It’s been almost 10 years. I am always so glad to see our family “Reply 1994”!! Despite the fact that a lot of time has passed since our last meeting, we are still as [passionate] as before.”

“Reply 1994” is the second part of Shin Won Ho’s popular series “Reply”, the first episode of which aired in October 2013.