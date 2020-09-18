The actor who will play She Hulk has been determined

As a result of Marvel’s collaboration with Disney Plus, it has been determined who will play the leading role in the series She Hulk, which will meet with the audience. According to Variety’s information, Tatiana Maslany will be playing the character of Bruce Banner’s cousin, lawyer Jennifer Walters.

The lead role for She Hulk is revealed

According to Variety’s report, Maslany’s representatives, known for his role in the TV series Orphan Black, which aired between 2013 and 2017, declined to make a statement on the issue. During the series, the player who was nominated for the Emmy 3 times and won once, was nominated for the Golden Globe once. Lastly, Maslany, who starred in HBO’s TV series Perry Mason, also starred in films such as Don’t Give Up, Destroyer and Pink Wall.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Kat Coiro was taking the director and producer chair for She Hulk. In addition to Coiro, who will direct the pilot and extra episodes of the series, Jessica Gao also appears as the show’s lead writer. On the other hand, while there is no information about the other actors of the series yet, it is expected to be announced soon.

She Hulk finds itself on the platform as one of the high-budget productions that emerged after Disney’s partnerships with Marvel. On the other hand, WandaVision will be another production to be released this year. However, the series Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki may be postponed to next year. In addition to all these events, it is possible to say that many more Marvel-signed series are waiting for us.



