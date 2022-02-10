The actor who had a hard time detaching himself from the successful CBS comedy

The Big Bang Theory premiered at the end of 2007 on the CBS broadcast network, culminating after 12 extensive seasons in May 2019. Enough time for one of the most successful sitcoms of recent times to become embedded not only deep in the hearts of the fans, but also in the cast members.

The situation comedy, during its long career on the screens, earned the praise of specialized critics and the overwhelming support of millions of viewers around the world, thanks to its fascinating stories and the quality of interpretation of each of its characters, who with their occurrences they made many happy.

The Big Bang Theory series may have ended almost three years ago, but fans have not forgotten the show that accompanied them at different stages of their lives for more than a decade. The same happens with one of its main actors, who recalled during a recent interview what the successful comedy meant in his life and how it ended up being affected by its completion.

It turns out that it wasn’t just fans of The Big Bang Theory who were sad in May 2019 when the sitcom said goodbye to them at the end of its 12th season. The star who played astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali on the series, Kunal Nayyar, revealed that the end of the show felt like a breakup with the love of her life.

Let’s remember that despite his practically zero television experience, Nayyar managed to land the role of Raj in The Big Bang Theory in 2007. Before joining the cast, he was a newcomer to Hollywood and had only one uncredited television role, when he played a terrorist in an episode of the crime drama NCIS.

However, it was The Big Bang Theory that launched him into stardom and quickly made him a celebrity, earning praise from his co-stars, with whom he built strong friendships. But, when the comedy came to an end in 2019, it was difficult for him to say goodbye to the program that hosted him for twelve seasons. This Nayyar revealed to Lorraine Kelly in a recent interview:

“For me personally, ending Big Bang was like breaking up with the love of your life. [It’s like] when you know nothing is wrong, but it’s just the time.”

The actor is still very proud of the series and often shares old photos on social media. In September 2021, he commemorated the premiere by posting a photo of the cast on Instagram. And in the caption, he professed his appreciation for the fans.

“The Big Bang Theory premiered today in 2007. We did 279 episodes in 12 seasons. Tonight I go to sleep with a prayer of thanks on my lips for all the love you have shown us. I love you.”