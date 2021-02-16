The actor says season 10 will delight old fans.

In a recent interview with Collider, actress Lily Rabe, a member of the cast of several seasons of the anthological series American Horror Story, revealed that the 10th season of the production will be dedicated especially to longtime fans.

Without revealing many details about what lies ahead, she pointed out that anyone who has followed the creation of Ryan Murphy since the beginning will be very pleased with the next episodes.

Lily Rabe also commented that her character in the 10th season of American Horror Story will be different from any character she has played before.

“I’m loving this season,” she cheered throughout the interview. “I can’t wait to share these new episodes with fans,” she concluded.

It is worth remembering that the actress was well known for the appearances she cultivated over the other nine seasons of the series. One of his most striking roles in production was in Season 2, known as Asylum, playing Sister Mary Eunice Mckee. The character also appeared on Freak Show and Apocalypse, 4th and 8th season, respectively.

Ryan Murphy provides clues about new AHS episodes

Since when the renewal of the series was announced, Ryan Murphy has been releasing several clues through his official social media. In addition to indicating the possible presence of the enigmatic Rubber Man, the producer and screenwriter also instigated the audience by showing possible locations for the new episodes of AHS.

Filming is underway in a seaside village in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Certainly, the next season will bring fans exciting moments related to the power of the waters, since the setting can indicate this theme.

The public only has to wait for more news!