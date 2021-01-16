The actor reveals behind the scenes of the next season

The main actress of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, revealed a photo on her Instagram account a few months ago that continues to be talked about.

The famous actress Millie Bobby Brown, plays the character of “Once” in the Netflix platform series, Stranger Things. So revealing a photo of the show’s production sets off fans’ alarms.

All the fans are looking forward to season 4 of Stranger Things, which will be centered in Russia, where they could control Eleven.

But actress Millie Brown seems to be enjoying the production of the series, posting a photo of herself with the production team in front of a helicopter. Check out the photo here.

“Happy Stranger Things Day! thanks for the best years full of love and support. We appreciate it more than you think! ”

Her publication managed to cause a great sensation on social networks by obtaining more than 4.5 million likes and thousands of comments where they congratulated her for her great participation in the series.

In addition to asking when the new season of Stranger Things would be through the Netflix platform. But, at the moment nothing is known about it. It only remains to wait for an exact date.