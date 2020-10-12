The fact that the Flora character in Netflix’s new series The Haunting: Bly Mansion constantly repeats the same line seems to have touched the nerves of the audience. Some viewers expressing their reactions on social media express that they hear the line even after the series is over.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (The Haunting: Bly Mansion), which we can call the second season of The Haunting of Hill House, was released on Friday (October 9). Although the series managed to please those who were eagerly awaiting the second season, lines of one character in particular managed to touch the nerves of a large audience.

The character named Flora in The Haunting: Bly Mansion uses the phrase “perfectly splendid” often enough to attract the attention of almost everyone watching the show. However, Flora says this line so often that it is talked about more than The Haunting: Bly Mansion itself on social media, and then it is even listed by The Haunting: Bly Mansion’s official Twitter account.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Twitter account posted a tweet after the line “perfectly splendid” of Flora, played by Amelie Bea Smith, who is 9 years old, was among the most talked about topics by the audience and said, “Do you like games? Fill your glass every time Flora says “perfectly splendid.” used the expressions.

Netflix’s “To die is not to perish. This gothic love story from the creator of” The Haunting: House on the Hill “contains chilling secrets.” Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Henry Thomas are in the lead roles of The Haunting: Bly Mansion.



