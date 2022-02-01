The actor of Marty Byrde revealed important details about the end of the drama

As the end of the series approaches, Netflix viewers have been more anxious than ever, and it has all been thanks to the last episodes lived in Ozark, especially the events that happened to the Byrdes. This final season sees Marty (Jason Bateman), and Wendy (Laura Linney) working more closely with Omar Navarro (Felix Solis).

However, this is a double-edged sword, as as we have seen before, the couple has been facing threats from many directions. While waiting for the latest installment, the star of the drama has been talking to viewers about the conclusion of Ozark.

As we will remember, the first half of the fourth season premiered on January 21 of this new year 2021 through the Netflix streaming platform. In the first images we saw the family discussing the move back to Chicago, however, unfortunately a truck crossed the family’s lane and as much as Marty tried to avoid it, the truck ended up overturning.

Later, the show flashed back to find the Byrdes at Navarro’s house in Mexico. There he communicated his intention to get away from the cartel and asked the Byrdes to help him achieve a legitimate life.

The Byrdes were basically told to count down their days unless they can fix this issue with Navarro, however they are left with a new problem, they have to deal with Navarro’s nephew Javier Elizondo (Poncho Herrera) and the FBI.

To the surprise of many, Jason Bateman stressed in a recent interview that he already knows “how it will all end”, even before the start of production on the fourth season. When asked if he will get away with it or pay the consequences of his actions, the veteran was quick to respond as follows:

“We had really good conversations about that, and he has really good ideas about it”… “Specifically, what kind of things happen at the end of the last episode: I know, and it’s great.”

Even though Bateman didn’t give deeper details about what will happen in the next episodes of Ozark, Netflix viewers are really satisfied and more anxious about these revelations.