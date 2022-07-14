The action of the next Assassin’s Creed game may not take place in the Aztec Empire

Recently, many gamers have been eyeing the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Historical action games may release a few games in the near future, but it looks like Ubisoft is abandoning the Assassin’s Creed past by removing online services of some of the franchise’s older games. However, Assassin’s Creed will continue, and since a new, smaller game was teased earlier this year, fans have struggled to get as much information about the upcoming game as possible.

Speculation has led many to speculate that the next game in the franchise will be Assassin’s Creed Rift, a small game dedicated to Basim, a character who appears in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As reported, Assassin’s Creed Rift will take place in Baghdad, and the map will be smaller than the ambitious game spaces of recent games, and there will also be a much more personal story. However, yesterday the informant said that all this information is incorrect and that the action of the next part of Assassin’s Creed will take place in the Aztec Empire.

Although this rumor caused a big stir among Assassin’s Creed fans who have been wanting to see the Aztec Empire in games for some time, Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg reporter, refuted this claim on Reddit. He firmly states that the next game for the Assassin’s Creed franchise will be Rift, which is reportedly set in Baghdad. This confirms the leading theories that fans have mostly subscribed to, and although it would be interesting to see the Aztec Assassin’s Creed game, it would greatly scare away from the information that gamers already have.

Schreier also hinted that the Aztec Assassin’s Creed will not appear for some time, as he stated that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not include the ancient empire as one of the settings. It is reported that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will have several historical settings that players will be able to access at the same time, and may become the most ambitious game in the series to date.

Although Schreier’s comments suggest that Assassin’s Creed won’t be heading to the Aztec Empire anytime soon, it’s entirely possible for Ubisoft to surprise its fans. Let’s hope that at the event that Ubisoft has planned for the franchise in September, there will be at least a hint of official information about the future of Assassin’s Creed. Then gamers will know exactly in which historical setting they will sneak.

It is reported that Assassin’s Creed Rift is in development.