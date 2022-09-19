The Absurd Marvel’s Spider-Man mod Adds Galactus to the game

An absurd new mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered adds the legendary Galactus to the game. Modifications have dominated the Spider-Man scene since the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was released back in August, and this new one allows players to replace one of the models in the game with the popular Marvel villain Galactus. The model for this mod is also based on the Fortnite version of Galactus, which was added to this game in 2020 as part of a large-scale, record-breaking event for Fortnite.

At the moment, many mods have been released for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, some even very strange, for example, the ability to play the game for Kermit the frog. The pursuit of mods allows players to experience some of their favorite games in a whole new way, and a game involving Galactus might be a bit absurd, given its traditional depiction of huge sizes. The mod itself replaces one of the many costumes in the game, making the game the same as usual, only with Galactus shooting cobwebs and swinging around New York instead of Spider-Man.

The mod was originally uploaded to Nexusmods by user Princec23, but it gained a lot of popularity in a Reddit post made by a user named jjarrack, a screenshot of which shows how a large Galactus towers over enemies and buildings. The original mod does not make Galactus gigantic. Instead, this user used another mod called Player Scale Mod to make this image of Galactus more similar to his usual appearance in games and other media. The modder community is getting more creative in their mods for playing with this combination. Another mod turns the entire Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered game into a first-person game.

The original mod itself replaces the Improved Costume, the original creation for Marvel Spider-Man, with the Galactus skin. According to the creator of this GamXpert1 mod on Nexusmods, the Player Scale mod allows users to adjust the size of each costume and most of the game characters. Adding a Galactus mod to the game and then scaling it with this other mod allows players to play as a giant Galactus. Players can also simply play as a Spider-Man-sized Galactus if the Player Scale mod is not used, similar to using other mods such as the Daredevil mod in the game.

It seems that the creativity for mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is almost limitless. With the addition of Galactus, Daredevil and Black Panther to the game with the help of mods, the game becomes a concrete platform for Marvel icons. Let’s hope that mods and PC versions of PlayStation games will remain to provide players with seemingly endless entertainment.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available for PC and PS5.