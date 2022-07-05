“The Abominable Eight” proved how “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Story” could Work

Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” was edited in content and duration before being shown in theaters, but Netflix’s “The Abominable Eight: The Extended Version” proves that an earlier film can finally be shown in all its unedited splendor. The original issue of Kill Bill was split into two volumes for logistical reasons, and the famous “Mad 88” fight scene was mostly presented in black and white to avoid an NC-17 rating. There is a full version of both volumes of “Kill Bill”, presented as one film called “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Thing”, but, with the exception of a few screenings, it was never released.

In 2015, Tarantino’s “Something”-inspired film, The Abominable Eight, had a limited roadshow, which used most of the footage shown in the Extended Version, and even more footage was added in a special episodic Netflix release. Tarantino also expressed interest in creating the same limited series format for his latest film “Once upon a Time in a Fairy Tale… in Hollywood.” The deleted scenes from this film and the novelization demonstrate that there is still a lot of content left to see. Tarantino strives to show the public as many of his creations as possible, and he should pay attention to one of his early hits — “Kill Bill”.

If Netflix had given “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Story” the same interpretation as “The Abominable Eight”, the whole saga could finally be available at the box office. Like the “Disgusting Eight”, “Kill Bill” is already divided into chapters, which will smoothly turn it into a mini-series with episodes of 20-40 minutes. Kill Bill also has cut-out content, including a fight scene with the legendary Michael Jai White, which can be added to an already epic revenge saga. There is still a lot to see in the Kill Bill universe, and now is the right time to go out into the world.

Why Netflix Is Perfect for “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Thing”

Netflix content may also show more graphic content compared to an R-rated theatrical film, as evidenced by the rating of the upcoming “Blonde” NC-17. The freedom of Netflix will dispel any fears that the fight scene in “Mad 88” will be too violent to be shown in the originally conceived color version, or that the duration of “The Whole Bloody Thing” will scare away viewers. Protracted seasons on television have become the norm, so “The Whole Bloody Thing” can last as long as it takes to show a complete, unedited story. “The Abominable Eight” was already a long movie, but it was clear that Tarantino wanted to return to this world and reveal the characters even more, and “Kill Bill” deserves the same attitude.

The completely unedited version of “Kill Bill” became an anomaly in Quentin Tarantino’s career, and distributors could not make it work in theaters back in 2003. the ability to consume a sprawling story in manageable episodic chunks. Tarantino has rarely cut back on his work to attract a wide audience, and he should jump at the chance to show the world the complete “Kill Bill” saga in all its unfiltered glory.