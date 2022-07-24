The 90-day groom: What happened to the cast of season 9 this week (July 11)

This week, in the 9th season of the TV series “90 days of the groom“, fans saw how the actors are approaching the wedding or decide that they cannot be together. 14 episodes of the season have already been released, there are still a couple left. During the finale and “Tell It All”, fans will find out what happens to all seven couples in the show. Secrets from Tell-All have already leaked, and there are a lot of rumors about pregnant stars in the air. However, judging by the available information, all couples in the 9th season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 days” will have a happy ending, regardless of the drama that is shown on Sundays.

To summarize, Jibri Bell and Miona Bell have 15 days before the wedding, and they have no idea when they are going to get married or where they will live. Jibri’s parents asked him to move out of their house, and they reminded him that he is 28 years old, not a teenager. Guillermo Rojer’s mother agrees with his hairdresser, who wants him to solve his problems with Kara Bass before their wedding. Meanwhile, Kara was talking about him at the bachelorette party. Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre seem unsure when their wedding will actually take place. The only thing that saves their marriage (and their “90-day fiance” storyline) is their son Aviel.

Yvette “Yves” Arellano persuades Mohamed Abdelhamed to attend the ignition ceremony in order to release negative energy that he does not like together with his squad of friends. Mohamed does not agree with Yves’ beliefs, which means that the future of their relationship is in great doubt. Bilal Hazziez and Shaida Suin continued to discuss the terrible marriage contract. Shaida would like to add a point that she wants to have children before she turns 40, and expects Bilal to also help her open a yoga studio. Thais’ father Ramon is unhappy with her decision to marry Patrick Mendes. Meanwhile, Thais began to wonder if she should stay with Patrick or return to Brazil. Then there’s Emily Biberli and Koba Blaze, who are still hiding their second pregnancy from their family. Fans also met a new actor named Temperature, who wants Emily to stop controlling his friend Kobi.

Eve shares a romantic message on Mohamed’s birthday

While fans are annoyed that Mohamed disrespected Willow on the groom’s 90th birthday, she showered him with love on his birthday. Yves shared the first photo of her and Mohamed together when she went to meet him in Egypt. She also shared unseen photos of Mohamed singing in his city and revealed that he is a vocalist who has received “one of the most talented” awards in Alexandria. Willow wished her partner growth and happiness. However, one of the most popular comments on Yves’ post from a 90 Day Fiancé fan reads: “Who cares if he can sing!! These guys are a walking nightmare.”

Thais hides her belly on Instagram amid pregnancy rumors

After the weekend, when the 9th season of the series “90-day groom” was filmed, fans saw several possible spoilers about the actors. One of them was that Emily and Kobe already have a little daughter who is only a few months old. Then there are rumors that Kara and Thais are pregnant. Since women can’t tell anything about the “All Narrator” until it airs, but still have to stay active on social media, they can come up with unique ways to hide their pregnancy. For example, Thais posted a story on Instagram in which she awkwardly poses in front of a mirror while she used a bag to hide her stomach. Thais also stretched out her hand in a very uncomfortable way, which made the fans convinced that Thais was pregnant and hiding her tummy.

Shaida auctioned the infamous T-shirt of Bilal

The “B Grateful” shirt that Bilal wore in one of his first episodes of season 9 of The 90-day Groom now belongs to Shaida, who is auctioning it off. Shaida thanked her fans, followers and haters by announcing a 72-hour online auction. To place a bet, you just need to comment on Shaida’s post or write to her in the BOS. The person with the highest bid will be the one who walks away with Bilal’s confusing T-shirt. However, a fan told Shaida in the comments: “Chili, no one needs Bilal’s shirt.” Someone asked the 90 Day Fiancé celebrity Shaida to return it to Bilal, and one of her followers even promised that they would buy a shirt if Shaida promised to leave Bilal and marry someone who treats her like a queen.