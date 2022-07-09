The 90-day groom: what do We Know about Jesse Mister’s New “personal currency”

The 90-day fiance star Jesse Mister recently launched his own personalized currency, and here’s everything fans need to know about it. A few weeks ago, Jesse introduced a personalized currency to the social token exchange company Minted. To share his joy with his fans and thank them for their support, he also held a drawing of his social token.

Fans of the 90-day-old groom quickly called Jesse a villain because of his very chaotic relationship with his ex-partner Darcy Silva, whom he met online. The relationship between Jesse and Darcy will not be forgotten by any 90DF fan, as they were extremely stormy. Darcy accused Jesse of being a manipulator, and Jesse accused Darcy of the same thing. He is currently dating another contestant on the 90-day Fiance series, Jennifer Tarasona. Despite their very contradictory relationship, they are still strong.

Reality TV icon Jesse named his newly launched personal currency $JESSE, and, according to him, this is the beginning of a revolutionary movement designed to bring him closer to his fans. On Instagram , he stated: “I just launched my personal currency $JESSE on @mintted_official! A new and revolutionary movement that will bring us closer together!” On Instagram, Minted’s company is called Minted Official, and it’s a community platform that helps content creators like Jesse, the star of the 90-day fiance, build relationships with their fans by exchanging social tokens like the one Jesse just launched. Viewers who are interested in joining Jesse’s tight-knit community should know that Jesse provided a link to his Instagram page for exactly this purpose.

Everything seems to be going well in Jesse’s life, including his relationship with Jennifer. On his Instagram page, fans of the 90-day-old groom can see that he and Jennifer really like to lead a luxurious lifestyle together. It is clear that they are both genuinely happy. The couple recently celebrated their 11-month anniversary during a trip to Croatia, and Jesse shared the moment with his followers by captioning a video he posted: “Today is a special morning dedicated to our 11-month anniversary! What a blessing to celebrate this together. here, in one of my favorite places in Croatia!”

Jesse, who was a fiance for 90 days: before the second season of “90 days”, it seems that he completely abandoned his relationship with Darcy, and although his couple with Jennifer initially caused skepticism among fans, they are both doing well so far. At first, it didn’t seem that the stars of the 90-day groom would go the distance because of Jennifer’s decision to keep Jesse at arm’s length. However, it seems that this is no longer the case.