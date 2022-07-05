The 90-day Groom: the reasons why Biniyam is a worse partner than Ariela

Many viewers of 90 Day Fianc think that Biniyam Shibre may be a worse partner than the mother of his child Ariela Weinberg, after seeing his actions in the series for many years. Biniyam and Ariela were first shown in the second season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way” in 2020. During the introductory part, the New Jersey native said that she saw Biniyama at the taxi stand near her hotel, and struck up a flirtatious conversation with him. Eventually, the couple started dating, and just a few months later they were expecting their first child.

Although Biniyam seems like a caring and loving guy, his past is really surprising. Before Ariela appeared in his life, he was married to an American woman and had a son by her. However, for unknown reasons, she returned to the United States and forbade Biniyam from seeing their son. A similar situation happened to Ariela when she returned to America for surgery for their son’s hernia. Biniyam refused to answer her calls and allegedly cheated on her. Ariela gives fans more reasons to be disappointed, so Biniyam’s questionable actions go virtually unnoticed.

Ariela may not be one of the most beloved actors in the 90-day Fiance franchise, but she still seems like a better partner than Biniyam. The 31-year-old reality TV star Biniyama has two sons from two different American women, and he wants to have more children, although he does not have a stable income or any ideas about how to manage his finances. Fans are annoyed by Biniyam’s immature behavior, and one of them with the nickname micksies wrote on Reddit: “I doubt he ever made real money. .”

Since Ariela’s mother, Janice Weinberg, has been helping the couple financially for a very long time, now it seems that Biniyam is used to such treatment. He’s not worried about how he’s going to make money for his family, and is heavily focused on his MMA career, which may or may not work for him. The Ethiopian reality TV star wants to become an MMA fighter in America, but loses sight of how expensive his diet, workouts and gym fees can be. Another Reddit user, dasuberblonde, added: “He has the mentality of a 12-year-old boy, not the mentality of a man who needs to pay rent and support his family.”

Since Biniyam does not behave like a responsible partner, some fans believe that he is simply using Ariela to get a green card. During one of the episodes of the 9th season of the 90-day Groom, he frankly mentioned that if his relationship with Ariela did not work out, she would still be able to help him with a green card application. Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé hope that Biniyam will take his duties seriously and talk about his family problems with Ariela, and not run away from them.