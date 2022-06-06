The 90-day Groom: the loudest news from the franchise (week of May 30)

The news of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise this week was mostly bittersweet. While some actors, such as Lauren and Alexey Brovarnik, celebrate their victories, others have shared unpleasant information with TLC viewers. Big Ed Brown’s fiancee Liz Woods made a splash by showing off her shocking 17lb weight loss in a very candid photo. Viral Day 90: “The Only Life” star Stephanie Matto is trying to get rid of her farting girl label by selling breast sweat. However, an attack of sudden illness prevented Stephanie from doing business and led to the loss of 2 pounds of weight.

Jenny Slatten impresses TLC viewers with her transformation, and many fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise can’t believe that Jenny is already over 60. The family Chantel is back with a new season, and in addition to rumors about the separation of Chantel Jimeno and Pedro Jimeno, fans are talking about Winter Everett’s weight loss. Annie Suwan Toborowski confirmed that she had lip fillers, but fans also suspect that David Toborowski’s wife had more plastic surgery. Rebecca Parrott is visiting Tunisia with her husband Zied Hakimi and looks younger than ever after removing the filters for her selfies.

Meanwhile, Gino Palazzolo, who hinted at the return of “90 Day Fiancé” with Jasmine Pineda, published a drawing of the wedding dress of his dreams. It seems that Gino and Jasmine’s wedding day is fast approaching. Evelyn Villegas and Corey Rathbeger have confirmed their return to TLC for the next season of The 90 Days Diaries. Larisa Lima showed her new blonde hair on Instagram, and Anfisa Arkhipchenko made a new nose for herself after a secret visit to Turkey.

Lauren and Alexey won the MTV Awards in the category “Best Romance in a Reality Show”

On Sunday evening, Lauren and Alexey attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony in Santa Monica, surprising fans with their images on the red carpet. The couple surprised their fans and the 90-day-old groom’s family by taking home the “Best Romance in a Reality Show” award. Lauren and Alexey, who are expecting their third child, received an award for their participation in the show “After 90 Days”. The couple will return for a second season later in 2022 and are planning to have their third child in the fall.

Devan said that her son and Jihoon’s son have cancer

Immediately after confirming his divorce from Zhihong, the star of the show “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Divan shared the heartbreaking news about their son Taeyang. Three-year-old Teyan, who is now under the full care of Devan, was diagnosed with acute B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia. This is a type of blood cancer that is more common in children, and Taeyang has already undergone several procedures and started chemotherapy treatment. While Dewan posted several photos of Taeyang from his hospital bed, with a portable catheter inserted into the right side of his chest, he has now returned home. She has a GoFundMe page to help cover Taeyang’s medical bills, and $20,329 out of $50,000 has been raised so far.

The shocking life situation of Yara Zai and Jovi Dufren

A native of New Orleans, Jovi recently told his Instagram followers about his current life situation with Yara Zaya and baby Mila Dufresne. The couple of the 90-day groom from season 8 lived in hotels until they finally chose the city in which they settled. When planning to move from NOLA, Jovi and Yara chose several states that might suit their lifestyle. Jovi and Yara mentioned Florida, Texas and Arizona. There is a chance that they will eventually move to Miami, Florida, as Mila is known for her good behavior in this city.