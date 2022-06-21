The 90-day Groom: the loudest news from the franchise (week of June 13)

Over the past week, TLC viewers have heard a lot of positive news from the actors of the 90-day Groom series. With its countless dramatic 90DF couples and hundreds of love stories, breakups often happen every week in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. However, this week was a little different: more headlines with good news about everyone’s favorite reality TV stars. The popular “gold digger” from the franchise has graduated, the beloved couple has announced the sex of their child, and the little star of the “90-day groom” is winning the battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Natalie Mordovtseva, Karin Martins, Mahogany Rock, Winter Everett and Jenny Slatten are praised for how they lost weight. Icon of Rosemary’s 90-day Fiance (Rose) Vega, who declared herself bisexual, celebrated Pride Month on social media. Meanwhile, Big Ed Brown, her ex from 90-day Fiance: Up to 90 days, has started a new business selling his flasks. Kalani Faagata has attacked critics who leave rude comments about her underwear posts, and Azuelu Pulaa hints that she is not married.

Corey Rathbegger and Evelyn Villegas celebrated the third anniversary of their secret wedding. Couple 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will soon open its own bed and breakfast in Ecuador. Fans enjoy the new season of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean. Stephen Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova prove that all skeptics are wrong with their happy marriage. Yara Zaya has called out fans who accuse her of photoshopping her body in bikini photos, while Jasmine Pineda praised her millionaire partner Gino Palazzolo.

Elizabeth Pothast and Andrey Kastravet told about child No. 2

Popular but controversial 90-day-old bride Elizabeth “Libby” and Andrey are expecting their second child. Libby, who has a three-year-old daughter Eleanor by Andrey, is already 23 weeks pregnant. The couple announced they will have baby #2 in March via Instagram. For their exciting reveal, Libby and Andrey, along with Eleanor, watched as a team of parachutists landed in an open field with a blue flag and blue smoke behind them to confirm the sex of the unborn child. Libby and Andrey shared a video on Instagram after learning that they were going to have a boy.

Anfisa Nava says she is “a degree hotter”

Anfisa Arkhipchenko has once again proved that she is a “tselekopatel” and not a “gold digger”. Russian beauty Anfisa graduated with honors, receiving a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the UC Irvine Paul Merage Business School. In her Instagram post dedicated to her success, Anfisa said that when she enrolled in community college in January 2018, she just wanted to “take a few classes and feel it, maybe get a junior degree.” She says going to community college was one of the best decisions she ever made. Her high average score allowed Anfisa to receive Magna Cum Laude awards (average score above 3.96) and Beta Gamma Sigma (10% of the best graduates). Now she will take a break for one to four years and maybe later get an MBA degree.

Deavan’s son, Taeyang, has no cancer cells

The former star of “90-day Groom: Another Way” Diwan Clegg in May revealed on Instagram that her son from ex-husband Jihoon Lee, Taeyang, had cancer as a child. Divan, who is currently pregnant, asked fans for financial help so she could pay for chemotherapy and other medical care for Taeyang, who is three years old. Devan and her family have launched a GoFundMe, thanks to which they have raised about $22,626 out of their $50,000 goal so far. Devan’s mother Elicia Clegg, also a participant of the show “90 Day Fiancé”, used the GoFundMe page to report “GREAT news” about Taeyang’s health on June 14. “There are no cancer cells in his blood,” Elicia wrote, assuring fans that Taeyang’s platelet levels are good. Despite the fact that he is very tired, he is winning the battle with cancer.