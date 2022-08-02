The 90-day groom: the loudest news from the franchise (week of July 25)

This week, on the 90th day of the groom, fans stumbled upon news about old and current actors after they were posted online. The famous star of the franchise accused TLC of not inviting her to the upcoming movie “90-day groom: Happily ever after?”. season 7 due to the fact that the country of her birth may soon deport a 90DF celebrity. The star, with whom fans have a love-hate relationship, decided to shock them by showing a photo in which he was 20 years younger and did not wear a hat. In addition, there is a former 90DF star who has not appeared in the series for a long time, but has become a fan favorite thanks to her personality. She had interesting news that she could share about her newborn.

Meanwhile, Larisa Lima, who recently revealed that she was the victim of an unsuccessful plastic surgery, wants to return to the “90-day groom” after being fired. She also claims to be in love with Russ Mayfield, and says she is currently looking for a boyfriend. Big Ed Brown, currently happy and devoted to Liz Woods, showed off a new tattoo on social media. The scandalous couple “90-day groom: another way” Stephen Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova are still together and traveling the world.

Another Alina from the movie “The Groom for 90 Days: up to 90 Days”, Alina Kozhevnikova, was seen on the dating app after parting on the screen with Caleb Greenwood. Singin Colchester Couldn’t Find a Partner for 90 Days: The Single Life after he broke up with Tanya Maduro. However, in real life, Singin made an official relationship with his new girlfriend Shannon on Instagram. Yara Zaya deals with trolls who constantly ask her how she earns enough money to buy luxury brands. Natalie Mordovtseva was spotted filming in Florida, which means that she will soon return to the spin-off “90-day groom”.

Yulia Trubkina may be deported

In an Instagram update, the Russian star of “90 Day Fiance” Yulia announced that she was facing deportation. Julia’s explanation of why she is on the verge of deportation is vague due to her language barrier, but it seems that Julia needs more than one document confirming that she bought a house, rented it or took out a loan. Apparently, she should have applied “6 months in advance” to change her status after the expiration of her green card, but she did not. Although it wasn’t mentioned in her disturbing Instagram stories, reality TV star Julia doesn’t seem to have applied to have the conditions removed from her two-year conditional green card. Recently, she caused controversy by saying that she was “cut out” from the movie “The Groom for 90 days: Happily ever After?”. because he’s Russian.

Gino Palazzolo shocks fans of the 90-day-old groom with a photo of the return

The former star of Gino’s 90-day fiance and his obsession with hats became a byword when he had an affair with partner Jasmine Pineda in the movie “Up to 90 Days”. Jasmine claimed that Gino looked like Vin Diesel without a hat, and when she angrily took it off during one of their quarrels, fans noticed that Gino was wearing it to hide hair loss. However, 20 years ago, Gino didn’t wear hats. In the photo taken in London, Gino stands against the background of Big Ben and shows off his lush hair. Gino, Jasmine’s “gringo bonito,” dressed in a large black jacket and jeans, looked almost unrecognizable.

Anna Campisi breast-feeds a baby born with the help of surrogate motherhood

The star of the 7th season of “90 days of the groom” Anna and her Turkish beau Mursel Mistanoglu recently welcomed a boy from a surrogate mother in Ukraine. Anna’s path to motherhood was not easy, as the baby was born five weeks prematurely. In addition, she and Mursel needed the help of a non-profit organization to bring Gokhan John home to America from Ukraine. Five months later, Anna and Mursel’s baby is happy and safe with them. “Relaxation — I pumped up a lot! I also took medications,” Anna told a curious fan when asked about how she breast—feeds a baby without being pregnant. Anna also feeds baby formula. She has two more embryos frozen, so she may have more children from Mursel in the future.