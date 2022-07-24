The 90-day Groom: the loudest news from the franchise (week of July 11)

Here’s a quick overview of what happened to the cast of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise last week. Since the beginning of 2022, fans have been watching the 5th season of “The 90-day Groom: Before the 90-day Season” and are currently watching the 9th season of “The 90-day Groom”. The current season has received a lukewarm reaction from TLC viewers, who are also not too enthusiastic about the 90-day groom: Happily Ever After? Season 7 due to the inclusion of Angela Dim and Big Ed Brown in the cast.

However, the new season of HEA promises dramatic showdowns between couples who are known for bringing shocking value. Angela has an alleged affair with a Canadian, Big Ed wonders if his future wife Liz Woods is a lesbian, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar wants a second wife after marrying Kim Menzies, and Jenny Slatten is physically abused with Sumit Singh, all these are signs of the scandalous new part of 90 Day Fiancé.

While these familiar actors are returning, the rest (who are in between spin-offs) are entertaining fans on social media. Tanya Maduro teased that she will appear in the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life. Last season didn’t focus on Tanya at all; instead, the problematic Syngin Colchester found itself in the spotlight. Kalani Faagata has further fueled rumors about her breakup with Azuel Pulaa, who recently spent money on an expensive car. Then there is Angela herself, who was filmed in flight when she participated in a war with a crew member, much to the disappointment of fans.

Colleagues in the film praise the image of Tanya in a swimsuit

Tanya debuted in season 7 of “90 Day Fiancé” with her partner from South Africa Singin Colchester. The couple has had many ups and downs since they got married, and at 90 Day: The Single Life Tanya and Singin documented their breakup. While Singin continues to date other women, Tanya practices self-love on social media. She is ready to explore new acquaintances in the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life, as she shows off her curves on Instagram. In her latest post on IG, Tanya shows off several bikinis and moves from the “Hot Miami Nights” image to the “family” image by simply stretching the top of the swimsuit. Stephanie Matto wrote that she would buy swimsuits, and Michael Jessen joked that he needed them because of his “covid weight.”

Kalani admits why she hasn’t been posting on Instagram lately

Ever since fan favorite 90-day-old fiance Azuela apparently confirmed her split from Kalani, the mother of two has been mostly missing from Instagram, with the exception of her Savage X Fenty promotions. Fans wondered if this had anything to do with the rumors of Kalani and Azuelu’s divorce, so one of the subscribers asked her why she wasn’t posting more messages. “Because the algorithm sucks,” Kalani replied. She is tired of wasting time creating content when Instagram shows it to only 1/8 of her followers, describing the situation as “very disappointing.” In addition, Kalani doesn’t want to tell (and show) the world too much about her life when “everything is falling apart.” She admitted that she didn’t even write about her birthday earlier this month. She shared a photo of herself kissing a white dolphin. It seemed that this experience was a gift from Kalani’s sister, Kolini Faagat.

Angela is caught in a fight with a flight attendant

Right before she was announced as an actor on the 90-day Fiance: Happily Ever After? In season 7, Angela was filmed fighting with a flight attendant. A Reddit user under the nickname amerra found a scandalous video in a private Facebook group. In the clip, Angela can be heard saying to an airline employee: “You won’t talk to me like that.” Angela tells them that they are not “law enforcement” and tells the employee to “get the one you need.” Angela claims that they are the ones who “started this shit.” Although this video did not surprise fans who are already offended by Angela’s audacious behavior in the series “90-day groom”, they wonder if she will make a statement about it or the airlines will put her on the list of banned flights.