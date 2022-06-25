The 90-day groom: the actors who moved the fastest

Many relationships in the expanded 90 Day Fiancé franchise broke up, and some actors immediately moved on to new relationships. Some franchise stars get upset when their marriages fall apart and it takes them a long time to move on. However, other actors of the series “90-day groom” easily go further and do not stop to look back at their previous relationships.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise first focused on the K-1 visa process for foreign couples who are engaged and want to get married within 90 days. However, since then, the popular franchise has expanded to include couples at various stages of a relationship, including dating and even the early stages of conversations. While some actors simply prefer not to be with each other, others are going through unpleasant divorces after several years of living together. This led to the fact that the actors reacted differently to their breakups.

Some relationships in the 90-day Groom franchise ended on mutual terms, which allows the actors to move on without any hard feelings. However, a one-sided relationship can lead to disaster when a breakup occurs. In general, there were extremely offended and completely indifferent responses to the fact that the actors were leaving quickly. However, despite the rapid progress, many recovery relationships did not work out for the actors.

Luis Mendes

It didn’t take long for Luis Mendes to recover from his divorce from Molly Hopkins, as he was already planning his next marriage. As soon as his divorce from Molly was finalized, Louis married a woman from New Jersey. The new relationship led many viewers to speculate that the Dominican Republic native was using Molly, the star of the 90-day Groom series, to sponsor a visa. Louis and Molly often quarreled and were clearly not compatible, as he showed no interest in being a stepfather to her children. Now Molly refuses to discuss her former marriage; However, she still had the last laugh when Louis and his wife broke up, and Molly found lasting love with Kelly Brown.

Colt Johnson

It didn’t take long for Colt Johnson to break up with his volatile ex-wife Larisa Lima. The American and the Brazilian woman had a short-lived marriage, as a result of which Larisa was arrested several times for domestic violence. Colt quickly moved on to another Brazilian native, Jess Caroline, in the movie “The 90-day Groom: Happily Ever After?”. Colt didn’t seem to miss Larissa, as he quickly struck up a serious relationship with Jess. Later, Colt broke off his relationship with Jess and moved on to his cheating partner, and now to his wife Vanessa Guerra. Since Colt doesn’t value loyalty, he can easily move from relationship to relationship.

Larisa Lima

Colt could move quickly from relationship to relationship, just like his ex-wife. Larissa quickly recovered from her divorce from Eric Nichols. The couple debuted their romance on Happily Ever After, until Larissa broke her contract and was fired from TLC. Although Larisa and Eric had a complicated relationship, they seem to be friends. Although Larissa quickly broke up with Eric, some fans questioned the authenticity of their romance. Larisa and Eric were accused of faking their relationship for the sake of influence, since Larisa looked completely normal after the dissolution of her marriage with Colt.

Jay Smith

Jay Smith is one of the actors of the TV series “The 90—day groom”, who left so quickly that he was already discharged from the marriage while he was still in it. “The 90-day Groom” star Ashley Martson discovered that Jay was on Tinder shortly after they got married in Las Vegas. Although Ashley gave her relationship with Jay a lot of chances, she eventually divorced him. Many viewers believed that Jay left Ashley so quickly because he simply used her to start a new life in the USA.

Natalie Mordovtseva

Natalie Mordovtseva is another participant in the series “90—day groom”, who really wanted to get away from her romance on a reality show. Despite the fact that she was still married to Mike Youngquist, Natalie moved from Washington to Florida and joined the cast of “90 Day: The Single Life». Natalie expected to live on Mike’s money and receive his legal support, while she openly aspired to a new relationship. Despite the fact that Natalie tried to save her marriage with Mike, Natalie was able to quickly walk away from her relationship. Many viewers also felt it was unfair that Natalie thought Mike would continue to support her financially while she openly flaunted her new relationship.

Mohamed Jbali

Mohamed Jbali had one of the most infamous marriage endings in the entire franchise. After learning that his wife Danielle Mullins is deeply in debt, has a criminal past and demands sex from him, Mohamed distanced himself from her and started a new life in Miami.