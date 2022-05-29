The 90-day Groom: Jenny Slatten’s most glamorous outfits after losing weight

Former 90 Day Fiancé franchise star Jenny Slatten flaunts stunning outfits in India after losing weight. TLC viewers may remember the Palm Springs native from the first season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way,” where she was shown telling the story of her love. Although fans have always supported Jenny, they have never considered her relationship with Sumit Singh to be truly suitable.

However, since they got married, things have been going pretty well for the couple. The couple usually posts photos of their walks and trips on social networks, where you can see Jenny demonstrating her transformation by losing weight. When Jenny first debuted in the series, she was a 60-year-old slim woman. Although the former reality TV star didn’t need to lose weight, she has been doing it anyway for the past few months.

She spoke about her weight loss journey in March 2021, when she published a post about choosing a healthy lifestyle during a global pandemic. The former reality TV star claimed that she walked a lot, which helped to lose about six pounds. In May 2022, her husband Sumit shared a video of Jenny walking on the beach, in which she looks like she’s over 40.

Indo-Western clothing

Over the past few months, Jenny has shared cute photos of herself in unique outfits. One of these posts is dated the end of 2019, in which she wore tight jeans and a top jacket. Jenny wrote: “This exhibition was so cool and very much like life,” posing in front of a dinosaur sculpture. The former reality TV star also wore gold Indian sandals, better known as “chappal.” Fans noted that Jenny looked incredibly stunning in the picture. They left her cute comments like: “Jenny, you look really cool in jeans and sandals with your long legs!” and “I like this shirt! You have so many cute outfits.”

Wedding ensemble

On her special day with Sumit, Jenny was dressed in a traditional wedding dress. In the photo, she looked very happy, flaunting her image of an Indian bride. “Love wins,” Jenny proudly noted in the post, hugging her husband. The star of the “90-day groom” franchise was dressed in a peach-colored dress that looked amazing on her transformed figure. Fans were fascinated by Jenny’s image and left her cute comments. One of her fans wrote: “You looked sooo beautiful, Jenny.” Another fan intervened: “You both look amazing!!! Jenny, I have to say that you looked amazing.”

Outfits from a trip to Goa

Indian resident Sumit shared on his social networks a selection of images and videos in which the graduate of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise showed off a pair of glamorous outfits. In one of the pictures, Jenny was wearing a pink dress with a floral pattern. Her sunglasses, cute earrings and a gold necklace complemented her summer dress. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were stunned to see that Jenny rarely wears revealing clothes, but every time she looks absolutely glamorous.