The 90-day Groom: How Patrick Completely Fails to Meet Thais’ Needs

The newcomers of the 90-day groom Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramon are approaching their wedding day, but many fans believe that Patrick does not quite like his partner. Patrick and Thais first met in Brazil when he went to the country to reunite with his father. After they met in Brazil, they found a common language, and Patrick surprised her with several extravagant vacations. Eleven months later, they got engaged in Mexico, and then began the process of obtaining a K-1 visa. However, her move to Texas turned out to be more difficult than she and Patrick expected.

Patrick refused to share his income with his fiancee, since they are not married yet, at the same time limiting the budget. He was known for being meticulous about what she could and could not buy. Thais from 90DF and Patrick’s brother John Mendes do not see eye to eye, which created stress for the couple. In addition, Patrick forced Thais to tell her father about their planned wedding, and Patrick found out that her father strongly disapproved of him. Despite these concerns, the “90-day Groom” star Thais is still trying to explain what she needs from certain aspects of their relationship. Unfortunately, Patrick does not implement her proposals.

One of Thais’ biggest complaints is that she tries to explain her relationship needs, but Patrick brushes her off. Before coming to America, Thais called herself independent. She made her own decisions, worked at several jobs that she liked, and no one prevented her from thriving. However, the 90-day fiance star Patrick likes to keep finances on a short leash and quickly vetoes certain decisions because he has income. Since it is difficult for her to make her own choice, Thais feels controlled, lonely and used. She claims that Patrick has changed a lot, adopting an image very different from when they were abroad together. However, disagreements over finances are not the only thing this couple faces, as Patrick likes to hold the reins in other ways.

Patrick had a difficult childhood, and he was not close to his brothers and sisters. Nevertheless, he makes changes in his adult life and really reconnects with his family. In fact, he invited his brother John to live with him. The two have been living in the same house for over two years, but now that Thais is living with them, she doesn’t like the idea of sharing a house with him. Tai’s point of view is understandable, since John from 90 Day Fiancé clearly likes to rock the boat and insert his five kopecks. He even arranged a housewarming party without first asking permission from the violent couple, but Patrick does not want to break off the relationship or see the truth behind his brother’s antics.

Nevertheless, Patrick’s concerns are also understandable. He explained to Thais that he needed to give John enough time to find his own place, which, in his opinion, should take at least three months. Thais was not thrilled, as she pointed out that this is another circumstance when her needs are not being met, so Patrick can feel satisfied. Patrick, of course, did not agree. Unfortunately, it’s clear that the couple is struggling to communicate and compromise, and while Thais does her best to share her concerns, Patrick of the 90-day-old groom often turns a blind eye.

In the end, it seems that Thais wants nothing but to start their relationship with positive emotions. Between her father’s intense distaste for their marriage and John’s frightening ability to create chaos, peace and positivity may be unattainable. Although Patrick claims to understand Thais’ need to live with him and no one else, he seems unwilling to give her what she needs. There are a few episodes left, and viewers want to know if the couple will tie the knot in future episodes of the 90-day Groom.