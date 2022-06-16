The 90-Day Groom: How Jimena Morales Mike Burke’s 2022 Life Comparison

The relationship of Jimena Morales Cuellar and Mike Burke was doomed from the very beginning to a 90-day fiance: up to 90 days, which made many viewers wonder if they would settle the situation. Although the 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple reconciled after the breakup, they eventually parted ways again. In fact, the 90-day-old groom’s former couple, Mike and Jimena, are now living very different lives in 2022 after their final breakup.

Mike was introduced to fans of 90 Day Fiancé as a seemingly cute man from New York who fell in love with a single mother from Colombia Jimena on an international dating app. However, it later turned out that Jimena was working as a webcam when the former couple met. Nevertheless, Mike really wanted to marry Jimena and become a stepfather to her two young sons. Although she often expressed her contempt for him because of his poor hygiene and disgusting habits. In the end, Jimena broke up with Mike several times after showing a more unpleasant side of his personality and his refusal to admit that she didn’t want to be with him.

Mike devoted his time to other aspects of his life, not to his former partner 90 Day Fiance. According to his Instagram, Mike’s life revolves around food, sports, family and friends. The native of New York actively watches local sports and supports the teams of his state, including the Yankees and Rangers. Instead of focusing on his romantic life, Mike seems to be healing from the breakup with Jimena. He also wants to redeem himself after becoming the villain of the 90-day Groom franchise. Mike seems determined to show people that he’s a good guy while maintaining his fame as a 90-day fiance and doing his best to stay relevant in the franchise.

On the other hand, Jimena doesn’t care at all what people think. The shameless participant of the series “90-day groom” is not looking for recognition or approval from fans, because she remains herself without apologies. Right now, Jimena is devoting her time to taking care of her sons and making money on OnlyFans. Jimena openly talked about the many plastic surgeries and cosmetic improvements she has made, and talks about it on the Internet. Although Mike is not currently dating anyone, Jimena has been involved with several men since the end of the season. Viewers are not sure who Jimena is dating right now; however, her Instagram confirms that she was dating a mysterious guy.

In general, Mike and Jimena are very different people who now live completely different lives after the end of “Up to 90 Days”. Mike really wanted to be with Jimena and her sons, but Jimena did not respond to his affection. While Jimena is polarizing among many viewers, Mike eventually left with the worst reputation. Many fans of the franchise thought that Mike showed his true face during their breakup, and accused him of being a controlling person who thought he could buy her love. Currently, neither Mike nor Jimena have been announced to return to any new content of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5.