The 90-Day Groom: How Erika Owens & Stephanie Meto’s Life Compare Now

Erica Owens and Stephanie Matto went down in history as the first same-sex couple in the 90-day Groom franchise, although since then the exes have lived very different lives. Erica and Stephanie appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but eventually left viewers disappointed with their romance. However, both Erica and Stephanie came back to normal in very different ways after showing their failed relationship.

Stephanie was introduced as a YouTuber working on her social media career, and the quirky Australian Erica drew attention to her online content. The two ladies began a digital flirtation, as a result of which Stephanie decided to travel to Australia to meet her in person. While many viewers were hoping for an exciting same-sex romance, Stephanie instead showed no interest in Erica. She memorably rejected all her advances and behaved coldly. Erica and Stephanie’s romance failed before it even started, leading viewers to accuse Stephanie of faking her attraction to Erica in order to boost her YouTube channel and social media presence.

Stephanie became the villain of the 90-day Fiance franchise because of the way she treated Erica, although this did not prevent her from playing in the new content. She continued to appear on 90 Day: The Single Life, before it became infamous for selling its carbonated gases. Stephanie made world headlines with her eccentric business idea and also started selling breast sweat. She claims to have earned $200,000 from these businesses, as well as from the launch of her online adult image sharing platform Unfiltrd. Stephanie is called the queen of the franchise in pursuit of influence, although she is delighted with her notoriety, new home and pool.

While Stephanie teases her relationship for the sake of fame, Erica has been in a long-term serious relationship since her participation in the 90-day Fiance franchise. Australian Erica has just celebrated her two-year anniversary with her Australian boyfriend Chris. It seems that the duo is very in love and loves to travel and shoot content together. Erica also likes to flaunt her colorful style online. She is known for her quirky and eccentric clothes, hairstyle and makeup. Erica has a lot of fans who adore her bright outfits. Unlike Stephanie, Erica did not continue to participate in the franchise and does not seem to like being reminded of her relationship with Stephanie, as Stephanie cast a shadow over her after their breakup.

In general, both Stephanie and Erica live very different lives. Stephanie enjoys her online infamy and is proud to have achieved success on her own. Meanwhile, Erica is happily in love and seems to be enjoying her life very much. It is clear that both franchises of 90 Day Fiancé are very happy with how their lives turned out after their separation, at the same time it is obvious that they should not have been together. Although many fans of the “90-day groom” do not want to see Stephanie in the new content of the franchise, some would be interested to know about Erica’s success after leaving the franchise.