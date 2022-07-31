The 90-Day Groom: Big Ed Brown’s Worst Fashion Disasters After Weight Loss

Scandalous San Diego native Big Ed Brown from 90 Day Fiancé may have lost weight and got a new girlfriend, but fans believe he desperately needs a trendy makeover. Fans remember how Big Ed debuted in the reality show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3. During the season, Big Ed traveled to the Philippines to meet his online girlfriend Rosemary Vega, also known as Rose, in person for the first time. Big Ed and Rose found each other on Facebook, and the couple had a 31-year age difference between when he was 57 and she was 26.

There was no chemistry between the pair, and Rose showed her displeasure with Big Ed through her facial expression. Meanwhile, Big Ed kept some things secret from Rose, such as his height and vasectomy, and even humiliated her, saying that she had poor dental hygiene. Even when Rose broke up with Big Ed, he showed no remorse after forcing her to admit to bisexuality during the episode “Tell-All”. Even when Big Ed left and started dating Liz Woods, he continued to behave badly.

After Winning for 90 Days: The Single Life Big Ed broke up with Liz eight times, and a leaked phone conversation between them revealed that he verbally abused her. It was after their breakup that Big Ed began to change. He wanted to create a better version of himself, not only physically, but also mentally. Big Ed began to transform, losing weight, cutting off the infamous tail and making a new hairstyle.

Does Big Ed only have one shirt?

While Big Ed was trying to get his image in order, he lost 25 pounds, eventually defeating Liz, who is now engaged to him. But it looks like Big Ed hasn’t changed much in the way he dresses. Big Ed worked as a photographer and has shot fashion items in the past, including several Fine Magazine covers. However, it is difficult for him to give up his uniform, consisting of black T-shirts and shorts. Most of the photos and videos of Big Ed, the star of the show “90 days of the groom”, on Instagram show that he is dressed in the same things.

Big Ed and his chicken hat

The only time Big Ed takes a risk in fashion is when he puts on a terrible costume to advertise his Cameo or when he shoots one of his ridiculous YouTube videos. In June 2021, Big Ed posted a cameo on his Instagram that he made for a fan on Father’s Day. For the video, Big Ed did not take off his black T-shirt and shorts, but complemented the outfit with a chicken hat and several colorful chains with fluffy slippers in the shape of monster claws. “This is what despair looks like,” wrote an exasperated follower. “It’s impossible to avoid age, Ed, you’re not 22 yet,” said another fan of the 90—day-old groom, who asked Big Ed to behave like a “mature man.”

Big Ed Channels His Inner Elvis

In a more recent July post, Big Ed made a selection of all the weird outfits he’s worn over the past few months to advertise his Cameo and Memmo accounts. In the video, Big Ed dances in a stormtrooper costume, Elvis Presley and Nacho Libre, which he used for the “Big Ed Challenge” on YouTube. The highest-rated comment on Big Ed’s post called his behavior a “cry for attention.” Someone else asked Big Ed if he thought he was funny. However, one of his followers also noticed that he may not have been consistent in his weight loss journey. “He was coping well with weight loss and behaved normally… what happened??” said one fan. Reads: “Despite his success in losing weight, fans of the series “90-day groom” can’t disagree with some of Big Ed’s fashion decisions.”