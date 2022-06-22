The 90-Day Groom: Ben Rathbun’s Fitness Journey in pictures

Ben Rathbun may be in his 50s, but the 90 Day Fiancé franchise actor is in the best shape of his life. The former youth pastor appeared in the fifth season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days”, where he pursued a much younger Panamanian Mahogany Rock. While fans of the 90-day-old groom criticized Ben for his creepy behavior towards the mahogany tree, he received recognition for staying in shape.

Ben entered the fifth season of “Up to 90 Days” at the end of the season, but quickly became one of the most talked about actors. Having abandoned his wife after decades of marriage, Ben decided to rediscover himself and look for love on the Internet. This led to him going broke at the gym and looking for a younger romantic partner. Ben was caught by a woman before falling head over heels in love with mahogany. Although viewers were convinced that Mahogany was also a catfish, she turned out to be a real person who had mixed feelings for Ben.

Related: 90-Day-Old Actors-Grooms Who Changed Their Bodies at the Gym

Many actors of the series “90-day groom” have undergone fitness transformations, as a result of which they lose weight or gain muscle mass. Ben falls into the latter category, as he has always been slim. However, old photos show that his muscular physique is the result of hard work, not genetics. Ben regularly visits the gym to build muscle mass, and maintains an extremely low percentage of body fat. Overall, he has changed his appearance thanks to his dedication to the gym.

Skinny return photos of Ben

Ben grew up in a very strict church and served as a youth pastor during his marriage to his ex-wife. Old photos of the American show that he has lost a lot of weight. Some fans of the 90-day-old groom even noted that Ben seemed older in the past before he started training and building muscle. Although Ben was heavily criticized for using God as an excuse to date someone thirty years younger than him, his transformation in fitness nevertheless made an impression on viewers.

Ben is chasing a mahogany tree

Ben is three decades older than Mahogany. However, he showed himself in great shape during the 90 days. Despite the fact that he is a mature man, he tried to appear younger, building up muscles and dramatically reducing the level of fat in the body. He showed the cameras his toned body and said that he even worked as a model after changing his body. Ben also noted that he feels several decades younger than his age, which explains why he is so focused on looking younger.

Ben shares the pitfalls of thirst

From the moment of appearance for Up to 90 days, the identity of the 90-day groom Ben was showing off his body to his new followers. The former pastor shared videos from the gym, which show him lifting weights and doing repetitions in the gym. He also shared several shirtless photos that some fans consider “thirsty.” Although Ben has caused serious controversy from fans of the series “90 days of the groom”, it is clear that his dedication to the gym and adherence to a strict diet help him stay in incredible shape.