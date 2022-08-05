The 90-Day Groom: All the Reasons why Fans Can’t Forgive Big Ed Brown

Big Ed Brown is getting ready to appear in another season of the 90-day Fiance franchise, but there are many reasons why fans of the franchise simply can’t forgive him. Having become an overnight viral meme during “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” Big Ed has arguably become the most widely known cast member of the franchise. However, he remains the villain of the 90-day Fiance franchise for many viewers due to his chronically bad behavior and questionable character traits.

Big Ed first appeared in the franchise alongside Rosemary Vega when a 50-year-old American father stalked a young Filipino single mother. However, it is notorious that Rose dumped Big Ed. This move made her famous among fans of the franchise, although it did not put an end to Big Ed’s involvement in the franchise. Then he went on a date and eventually got engaged to American Liz Woods on 90 Day: The Single Life. Big Ed and Liz will soon appear in the TV series “The 90-day groom: Happily ever After?” Season 7, which will premiere on August 28, despite the fact that they are not married.

One of the main reasons why fans of the franchise can’t stand Big Ed is that viewers find him creepy. Despite the fact that he is well over 50, Big Ed insists on dating women in their 20s who are younger than his adult daughter Tiffany. Big Ed is constantly in relationships with much younger women and has shared lots of photos with very young girls when he was single between Rose and Liz’s date. While Rose and Liz are both several decades younger than Big Ed, he also showed interest in Fernanda Flores after “The Only Life”, who was only 22 years old at the time. Many viewers look down on Big Ed for deliberately looking for such young romantic partners, and not someone closer to his age.

Big Ed is far from the only star of the “90-day fiance” franchise who is dating someone much younger. However, most of all criticism is caused by his rude behavior. Big Ed insulted Rose and called her poverty and bad breath due to ulcers and body hair. He also tried to get her to take an STD test, which he didn’t want to do. In addition, the abusive phone call that Big Ed sent to Liz was leaked online and upset many viewers. Not only is Big Ed scolded for being creepy, rude and verbally abusive, he is also scolded for rude behavior. From applying mayonnaise to your hair to smearing your face with barbecue sauce, Big Ed will condescend to any trifle to attract attention to himself. Many fans of the franchise find this behavior unpleasant, although it brought Big Ed financial success in “Cameo”.