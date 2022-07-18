The 8 most powerful weapons of Thor in comics (except Mjolnir)

Mjölnir. The name alone strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies. A weapon capable of great destruction, but which can only be wielded by those whom it considers worthy. However, Mjolnir is not the only weapon in Asgard’s arsenal.

Over the years, Thor, like any other iteration of Thor, has wielded a variety of weapons. Some of them are charming parodies of Mjolnir, while others are much more powerful. As “Thor: Love and Thunder” explores Thor’s relationship with his weapons, it’s worth looking back at all the other weapons the Thors owned that may be included in the MCU in the future.

The Thunderer

Although most viewers today know that the Stormbreaker is the result of forged metal with Groot’s hand as the handle, it was originally a more traditional hammer wielded by none other than Beta Ray Bill. Beta Ray Bill is one of the most iconic Thors, besides Thor himself.

The Thunderer was given to Beta Ray Bill after his victory over Thor. Although he felt guilty for using his enemy’s weapon, Thor ordered the dwarves of Nidavellir to create a hammer specifically for him. Thunderer has the same properties as Mjolnir, only suitable for the Beta Ray Bill style.

Frogjellnir

Loki is not the only Asgardian with a scaly alternate version. Frogjolnir itself is basically the same as Mjolnir, but its backstory makes it so hilarious. The frog was created after Loki turned Thor into a frog. As a frog, he helped the Lawn frogs in their battle with the rats.

Returning to his human form, Thor dropped his hammer. Nibbler accidentally kicked him, and being one of the few creatures capable of damaging Uru metal, he chipped off a tiny piece of Mjolnir. This little piece found the frog “worthy,” and so it turned into a smaller version of Thor’s iconic weapon, completely different from the original.

Thunderclap

Eric Masterson has been a leading Thor in comics for a long time. However, even that must come to an end, and Thor left Eric Masterson’s body with Mjolnir in tow. However, Odin felt that Masterson was worthy of being a Thor in his own right. Masterson was presented with a Thunderbolt mace. The words “The world still needs heroes” are engraved on the side.

Thunderbolt is very similar to Mjolnir, but with a little more subtlety. Firstly, when not in use, it can transform into a walking stick or necklace. Although he is not as strong as Mjolnir, he is strong enough to make Masterson a worthy defender.

The Hand of the Destroyer of Uru

After the Dark Elf Malekith cut off Thor’s hand and took Jarnbjorn from him, Prince Odinson was in the lowest state. However, upon his return to Asgard, he was given an arm made of the same material as the Destroyer. The hand of Uru, which increases the strength of its owner.

Uru’s metal is almost indestructible, and at the time when Thor (then known as Odinson, as he felt unworthy of the title of Thor) lost Mjolnir, the hand served well in the evening against his enemies. It is also a visual image to show that Thor is “broken”, but at the same time strong enough to continue his heroism.

Carrying Light

There were many Torahs, and one of the most interesting versions was Alison Blair’s version. Alison Blair was part of the Thor Corps under the regime of the God-Emperor Doom, and her weapon is one of many similar forces to Mjolnir, although only she has a new unique name.

For those who don’t know, Alison Blair is the pseudonym of the mutant hero Dazzler. In addition to her own powers, she also possesses all of Thor’s powers, and the same applies to her hammer. The engravings on Lightbringer are more elegant and ornate, matching Blair’s strength and personality.

The Hammer of Thorion

That’s what you get if you combine the two most powerful prince gods in comic book history. Torion is a fusion of Marvel’s Thor Odinson and DC’s Orion. With the power of Asgard’s blood and the New God flowing in his veins, a hammer worthy of possessing such power is needed.

The Hammer of Thorion is endowed with the power of both the magic of Asgard and the Source itself. With him, Thorion became the greatest threat to the greatest villain of the Amalgam universe, Thanosid. All these names are ridiculous (as is the story from which they are taken), but there is no denying that such a combination will be a powerful reminder of the power of the gods.

One sword

Odin’s sword is without a doubt the most powerful weapon in Asgard’s arsenal and was inherited by Thor when he received the status of All-Father in the future. Although Mjolnir is impressive, it is nothing compared to the history and power of Odin’s Sword.

By channeling Odin’s Power, he is able to divide the planet into parts if his owner decides to do so.