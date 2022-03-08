The 7th Largest Whale Bought From This Altcoin: Here are the Coins in the Basket!

WhaleStats crypto monitoring service announced that altcoin project Terra (LUNA) has become popular among the top 5,000 whales, along with SHIB and FTT.

Altcoin project Terra among the top 10 most bought assets

According to a report shared by WhaleStats, the top 5,000 Ethereum whales have been actively buying Terra (LUNA) in the past twenty-four hours. The seventh largest digital currency has entered the top ten list of most frequently purchased tokens. The whale tracker website shows point 6 along with Yearn.Finance (YFI) and several popular US dollar-backed stablecoins (TUSD, USDT, USDC and BUSD).

However, unlike LUNA, SHIB, FTX Token (FTT), USDT, etc., it is not on the top ten crypto list. The largest ETH whales hold $1,442,428,050 worth of SHIB (16.1% of their portfolio) and $1,470,747,535 (16.65% of crypto holdings) in FTT.

7th largest whale bought 80,000 LUNA

WhaleStats also provided information on an unnamed ETH whale ranked 7th by this data platform, stating that it has purchased a staggering $6,608,800 worth of LUNA (80,000 tokens). However, the web page of this whale’s wallet does not show any LUNA assets at the time of writing. This whale mainly carries FTX Token, Ethereum, RON, USDT and USDC. FTT is by far the largest cryptocurrency by US dollar position. The FTT stash held by this wallet accounts for 41.94% of the portfolio.

FTX starts supporting Terra UST

As previously reported by Somanews, the US-based FTX crypto trading giant added support for Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin UST on March 6. Currently, UST is the largest decentralized stablecoin by market cap. In early March, Terra decided to increase the UST supply by $450 million in nominal equivalent.

So far, the altcoin price has risen to $82.72. Today, however, the coin struggled to hold the $80 price mark. Terra users have been quite active lately as they increased the amount of LUNA locked in Terra-based decentralized apps last month. The TVL amount (total locked value) includes $22 billion.