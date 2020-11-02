The 73 new releases this week on Netflix

73, that’s the number. Seventy-three premieres of new series, films and documentaries from the Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar + Amazon Prime Video and Disney + services. An authentic cataract of content to start the penultimate month of this strange 2020 in which there are of all genres and for all audiences. It’s a lot of fabric to cut, so let’s get started:

NETFLIX November 1-8

November 1

Kid-eCats

Thunderstruck

The Boss – Anatomy of a Crime

Hostel Part III

Poseidon

Urban legend

The secret Garden

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

November 2

‘Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures’, season 2

Can you hear me ?, season 1

November 3

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 1

Memories of Youth, season 1

Maternity

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

November 4

Love and Anarchy, season 1

5 November

Paranormal, Season 1

Outlander, season 4

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 6

Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

Operation Merry Christmas

Carmel: Who killed María Marta? season 1

November 6

Country Ever After, season 1

The summons

HBO SPAIN November 1-8

November 1st

THE DA VINCI CODE

ANGELS AND DEMONS

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON

THREE METERS ABOVE THE SKY

I DESIRE YOU

BRAIN DRAIN

BRAIN LEAK 2

SCOTT PILGRIM AGAINST THE WORLD

POINT BREAK

THE SCORPION KING

NICKY, RICKY, DICKY AND DAWN. (HBO Kids)

THE ADVENTURES OF TINTIN (HBO Kids)

THE SPANTATIBURONES (HBO Kids)

SHREK 2 (HBO Kids)

November 3

MODERN FAMILY

Complete series. The funniest family on television arrives in full: meet Jay, Gloria, Claire, Phil, Mitchell, Cameron, Haley, Alex, Luke and Manny and have a marathon with guaranteed laughs

November 5th

WHAT DO YOU PLAY?

TRANCE

November 6th

SEVEN

27 DRESSES

DIVERGENT

INSURGENT

LOYAL

TED

AT THE EDGE OF THE ABYSS

THE NEON DEMON

NOW YOU SEE ME

November 7

ROMULUS

New serie. The new series from the producers of ‘Gomorra’ narrates the epic events that led to the function of the city of Rome. Consistent with the historical moment, the series is fully spoken in Latin.



