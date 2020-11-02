The 73 new releases this week on Netflix

73, that’s the number. Seventy-three premieres of new series, films and documentaries from the Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar + Amazon Prime Video and Disney + services. An authentic cataract of content to start the penultimate month of this strange 2020 in which there are of all genres and for all audiences. It’s a lot of fabric to cut, so let’s get started:
NETFLIX November 1-8
November 1
Kid-eCats
Thunderstruck
The Boss – Anatomy of a Crime
Hostel Part III
Poseidon
Urban legend
The secret Garden
Tom and Jerry: The Movie
November 2
‘Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures’, season 2
Can you hear me ?, season 1
November 3
Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 1
Memories of Youth, season 1
Maternity
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
November 4
Love and Anarchy, season 1
5 November
Paranormal, Season 1
Outlander, season 4
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 6
Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue
Operation Merry Christmas
Carmel: Who killed María Marta? season 1
November 6
Country Ever After, season 1
The summons
HBO SPAIN November 1-8
November 1st
THE DA VINCI CODE
ANGELS AND DEMONS
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON
THREE METERS ABOVE THE SKY
I DESIRE YOU
BRAIN DRAIN
BRAIN LEAK 2
SCOTT PILGRIM AGAINST THE WORLD
POINT BREAK
THE SCORPION KING
NICKY, RICKY, DICKY AND DAWN. (HBO Kids)
THE ADVENTURES OF TINTIN (HBO Kids)
THE SPANTATIBURONES (HBO Kids)
SHREK 2 (HBO Kids)
November 3
MODERN FAMILY
Complete series. The funniest family on television arrives in full: meet Jay, Gloria, Claire, Phil, Mitchell, Cameron, Haley, Alex, Luke and Manny and have a marathon with guaranteed laughs
November 5th
WHAT DO YOU PLAY?
TRANCE
November 6th
SEVEN
27 DRESSES
DIVERGENT
INSURGENT
LOYAL
TED
AT THE EDGE OF THE ABYSS
THE NEON DEMON
NOW YOU SEE ME
November 7
ROMULUS
New serie. The new series from the producers of ‘Gomorra’ narrates the epic events that led to the function of the city of Rome. Consistent with the historical moment, the series is fully spoken in Latin.