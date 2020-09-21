The 72nd Emmy Awards winners! Here are the winners

This year the 72nd Emmy Awards will be held. TV series of “online” platforms marked the award ceremony that took place online last night due to the epidemic. The productions of platforms such as Netflix, HBO and Apple TV Plus have been awarded, here are the 72nd Emmy Awards winners:
72. Who are the Emmy Awards winners and what productions?
The award ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. In fact, the coronavirus was sent to the night. While Jason Sudeikis presents the award, the nurse suddenly appears and tests the COVID-19 swab. The award ceremony, which is presented with jokes referring to the health system, also includes colorful scenes.
Watchmen is the winner of the night. The series, which won awards in 11 categories in total, draws attention. Winning a total of 9 awards, Schitt’s Creek is the second most awarded production of the night. Netflix received a total of 160 nominations at this award ceremony. Although this is a record, HBO, which made the most talked-about productions of the year right after it, crowns its success with 107 nominations.
While Netflix won two awards at the record-breaking Netflix Emmy Awards with their nominations, HBO won 11 awards.
Apple TV Plus won its first Emmy Award. Apple TV Plus, which Apple worked hard on, won with The Morning Show. The award went to Apple TV Plus, with actor Billy Crudup winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in the drama category.
72nd Emmy Awards winners
Best comedy
Schitt’s Creek
Best drama
Succession
Best Mini Series
Watchmen
Best Male Sheepman (Comedy)
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Best Actress in a Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Supporting Actor (Comedy)
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Best Supporting Actress (Comedy)
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor (Drama)
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress (Drama)
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor (Drama)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actress (Drama)
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, Watchmen
Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series or Movie)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series or Movie)
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Best reality game show
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best talk show series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best sketch series
Saturday Night Live
Best Television Movie
Bad Education
Best Comedy Series Writer
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Best Drama Series Writer
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Best miniseries, movie or drama writer
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen
Best comedy series director
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Best Drama Director
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Best Miniseries Director
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox