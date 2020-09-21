The 72nd Emmy Awards winners! Here are the winners

This year the 72nd Emmy Awards will be held. TV series of “online” platforms marked the award ceremony that took place online last night due to the epidemic. The productions of platforms such as Netflix, HBO and Apple TV Plus have been awarded, here are the 72nd Emmy Awards winners:

72. Who are the Emmy Awards winners and what productions?

The award ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. In fact, the coronavirus was sent to the night. While Jason Sudeikis presents the award, the nurse suddenly appears and tests the COVID-19 swab. The award ceremony, which is presented with jokes referring to the health system, also includes colorful scenes.

Watchmen is the winner of the night. The series, which won awards in 11 categories in total, draws attention. Winning a total of 9 awards, Schitt’s Creek is the second most awarded production of the night. Netflix received a total of 160 nominations at this award ceremony. Although this is a record, HBO, which made the most talked-about productions of the year right after it, crowns its success with 107 nominations.

While Netflix won two awards at the record-breaking Netflix Emmy Awards with their nominations, HBO won 11 awards.

Apple TV Plus won its first Emmy Award. Apple TV Plus, which Apple worked hard on, won with The Morning Show. The award went to Apple TV Plus, with actor Billy Crudup winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in the drama category.

72nd Emmy Awards winners

Best comedy

Schitt’s Creek

Best drama

Succession

Best Mini Series

Watchmen

Best Male Sheepman (Comedy)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actress in a Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Best Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor (Drama)

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress (Drama)

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor (Drama)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actress (Drama)

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, Watchmen

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series or Movie)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series or Movie)

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Best reality game show

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best talk show series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best sketch series

Saturday Night Live

Best Television Movie

Bad Education

Best Comedy Series Writer

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Drama Series Writer

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Best miniseries, movie or drama writer

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen

Best comedy series director

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Best Drama Director

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Best Miniseries Director

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox



