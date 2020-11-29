The 70 Netflix premieres for December 2020

It seems like yesterday, but it is incredible to see that we are practically in December, the last month of a horrible 2020 and to be absolutely forgotten. And facing the next Christmas season, the VOD premieres are prepared for the usual thematic contents of the time, although also of another nature and public. We have already seen what Disney + and Amazon Prime Video will bring us in December 2020, let’s see what Netflix says goodbye with with its 70 contents:

For starters we have the premiere of Midnight Sky, the new film as a director by George Clooney that also doubles as the protagonist in a post-apocalyptic survival story both terrestrial and space. Alongside her we have Mank, a film that focuses on the figure of the man who wrote Citizen Kane, one of the greatest masterpieces of cinema.

And in the series section we have from Selena, based on the iconic Latin singer who died young – and who already made her Jennifer Lopez at the beginning of her career – to others like Alice in Borderland, a live action based on Haro’s manga Aso who plays with the idea of ​​mixing Battle Royale with video games.

SERIES

December 1st

The Walking Dead (Season 10)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1)

Super Wings (Season 3)

LEGO Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nublar (Season 1)

A Wonderful Day on Earth (Season 1)

The Rap Game (Season 2)

The US Book of Secrets (Season 2)

The Universe (Season 2)

Aliens (Season 3)

Intervention (Season 6)

60 days in (Season 2)

December 3

Do do sol sol la la sol (Season 1)

Privacy (Season 1)

December 4th

Selena: The Series (Season 1)

Big Mouth (Season 4)

The Kings of Johannesburg (Season 1)

December 5th

Detention (Season 1)

December 8

Churches (Season 3)

December 10

Alice in Borderland (Season 1)

December 11

The Mess You Leave (Season 1)

December 12th

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)

December 14th

Delicate and cruel (Season 1)

Hilda (Season 2)

December 16

How to load up on Christmas (Season 1)

December 18

Sweet Home (Season 1)

Christmas at Home (Season 2)

December 25th

The Bridgertons (Season 1)

December 26

Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle (Season 3)

Tut Tut Cory Cars (Season 3)

December 30

Equinox (Season 1)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Season 2)

December 31

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4)

FILMS

December 1st

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020)

Lowriders: The American Dream (2016)

Vendetta (2015)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1973)

December 3

Christmas Eve is my sentence (2020)

Break (2020)

What a Bayity, Bun Bun Boy! (2020)

December 4th

Mank (2020)

Leyla has nine lives (2020)

Crossfire for Christmas (2020)

Captain Underpants mega Naviguay (2020)

The Bombay Rose (2019)

December 5th

White Boy Rick (2018)

Mighty Express: A Christmas Adventure (2020)

6th of December

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

December 8

Spirit: Riding Free: Horseback Adventures (2020)

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Helpers (2020)

December 9

The incredible story of the Island of Roses (2020)

December 10

The Hunter (2020)

December 11

The Prom (2020)

Canvas (2020)

December 14th

Holmes & Watson (2018)

Christmas in California (2020)

December 18

The mother of blues (2020)

December 23th

Midnight Sky (2020)

I have your name engraved (2020)

December 29

Long Shot (2020)

DOCUMENTARY

December 1st

Unsolved Cases: The Classic Series (Season 1)

The Pawnshop (Season 2)

December 2nd

Other Galaxies (Season 1)

Oyster (2020)

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020)

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020)

December 8

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Pra Ontem

December 9

Innovative Surgeons (Season 1)

December 11

Giving voice: African American Voices on Broadway (2020)

December 15

Song Exploder (2020)

December 16

The Yorkshire Ripper (Season 1)

Anitta: Made In Honório (2020)



