The 7 Best TV Shows from Netflix Geeked Week, According to Reddit

In the second edition of the virtual streamers event, Netflix Geeked Week presented a variety of projects ranging from television, movies and video games so that fans could indulge their inner geek. It’s an interesting way to draw attention to the streaming giant’s efforts in nerd culture, and many of the announcements have been made from the Netflix television front.

Big things are coming to various IP addresses, and fans on Reddit are excitedly discussing upcoming TV shows. Among the upcoming novelties are the long—awaited trailer and premiere date of “The Sandman”, the trailer for the 4th volume of the 2nd season of “Very Strange Things” and much more.

“Sandman” trailer and release date

Although the premiere of this series, oddly enough, is not for HBO Max, Netflix’s “Sandman” has become one of the most anticipated originals for Netflix. It’s been a long time, but the tantalizing, surreal and darkly fantastic DC comics series from writer Neil Gaiman is just around the corner, and the release date is August 5.

Redditor Sleepy_Azathoth was optimistic about the new look and announcement, saying, “It’s so exciting that Neil Gaiman is behind the show’s creative team. It looks so promising.” Gaiman’s brainchild, the Sandman, follows the Dream/Morpheus — one of the seven Infinite Ones — when he finds himself kidnapped by cultists and forced to take a new view of the world and accept its changes.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Teaser Trailer and Clip

Cyberpunk 2077, released by publisher and developer CD Projekt Red, became one of the biggest disasters in the history of games, but went a long way before it became stable. DLC expansion is on the way, but the franchise goes beyond even games thanks to Netflix and the anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners from Studio Trigger.

Redditor Munlitekilla was delighted with how he managed to look at the Trigger’s work, exclaiming: “It looks visually stunning, as expected from the Trigger at the moment. Fingers crossed, the story matches them!” Studio Trigger has a strong resume created over the past decade, with colorfully vivid and breathtaking anime such as Kill la Kill and Promare that have earned the favor of the community. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells an original story within the canon of the game about a young street guy aspiring to become an outlaw mercenary.

Castlevania: Nocturne Teaser

Created by Powerhouse Animation Studios, Konami’s forgotten but beloved Castlevania franchise has quickly become one of Netflix’s best animated originals and game adaptations in general. A cocktail of excellent voice acting, anime-inspired character design, stunning animation, and extensive dark fantasy storytelling, Castlevania may have made the case that games work best as animated adaptations after languishing for years as live action movies.

Season 4 concluded the initial series last year in an overall satisfactory package with the announcement that a sequel series would follow with Richter Belmont as the new protagonist in Castlevania: Nocturne. Redditor BrandenBegins expressed excitement about Geeked Week revealing Richter’s design, saying, “Hooray! Castlevania season 4 had some of the best and most consistent animations I’ve seen in the series. Minor characters like Isaac have also achieved excellent results.”

Very Strange Things Season 4 Volume 2

Fans of “Very Strange Things” have been eating well lately: the first volume of season 4 was recently released on Netflix, which caused a storm of approval and confirmation that it will be followed by a fifth season (or, rather, the 4th season of Vo). Don’t stop there, as Netflix’s Geeked Week has provided fans with an exclusive look at what’s coming in the second volume of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases.”

Redditor thedudeabides____ is excited about the upcoming high stakes, saying, “Even though the second volume looks fucking INSANE. 4 hours of continuous disaster. I was speechless and my jaw dropped to the floor by episode 4 and beyond… The season has been so well done so far, and the finale looks even more intense.” “Very Strange Things” has always been one of Netflix’s greatest originals, and season 4 has so far been praised for its incredible tension and darker atmosphere, paving the way for a climactic fifth and final season.

Umbrella Academy Panel, Season 3

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and The Umbrella Academy of Dark Horse Comics are consistently well-received live performances on Netflix, and the third season will be released later this month. There’s not much time left before the premiere, but Geeked Week had something special and without spoilers to present to fans in the form of a panel of actors and exclusive clips of season 3.

Redditor TheBlueSlipper liked the tone of the scene shown, noting that “this clip looks like Wes Anderson. Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional family of superhero siblings trying to solve their father’s murder, complete with a creative time-traveling narrative device.