The 7 best (6 worst) films of Ana De Armas according to Rotten Tomatoes

Ana de Armas has become a well-known Hollywood figure only in recent years, and her award-winning roles in some recent blockbusters are largely due to her sudden rise to fame. However, she is by no means inexperienced; almost a decade before she got into the big leagues, she was a famous actress, but not to the extent that she is today.

Updated by Colin McCormick on July 25, 2022: In the last few years, Ana de Armas has continued to solidify herself as one of the most exciting new talents in Hollywood with roles that show her as a comedic talent, dramatic force and a cool action star. With her latest role in the star-studded Netflix action movie “The Grey Man,” de Armas’ star looks set to only grow. It seems that now is the right time for fans to review some of her most famous works, as well as some projects that did not justify the critics.

The best films of Ana De Armas (according to Rotten Tomatoes)

Hands of Stone (2016) – 44%

The 2016 sports biographical film “Stone Hands” tells about the life of the world boxing champion from Panama, Roberto Duran, starting with his training and ending with his professional career. Ana de Armas appears as Roberto’s wife, Felicidad Inglesias.

The first Hollywood film in de Armas’ career was a turning point. Critical reviews were mixed, although her performance itself was rated as energetic and charismatic.

Grey Man (2022) — 50%

Netflix’s latest blockbuster, “The Grey Man,” features all the stars hoping to launch a new franchise for the streaming platform. Ryan Gosling plays a spy who uncovers a deadly secret that forces him to flee from a ruthless operative (Chris Evans).

While critics found the film somewhat conventional for an action movie, Gosling received solid praise for his role as an action hero, as well as Evans in a rare role as a bad guy. Along with the actors from the list of the best, the film has a strong supporting cast, in which de Armas plays an agent who teams up with Evans’ character in the hunt.

Fighting Dogs (2016) — 61%

The black comedy “War Dogs” is a wild true story about two young men, played by Jonah Hill and Miles Teller, who won a multimillion–dollar tender for the supply of weapons to the US government. Teller’s character is joined by his wife, played by de Armas, who witnesses his journey from masseur to arms dealer.

Director Todd Phillips seemed ready to show people that he was more than just a director of wild comedies, and many critics found it an exciting and outrageous crime story.

Informer (2020) – 63%

Based on the crime thriller “Three Seconds” by the popular duo Roslund and Hellstrom, the 2019 film “Informant” tells the story of former prisoner Pete Koslow, who, because of his former prowess as a special forces soldier, was brought in by the FBI to help them destroy a famous mafia leader. Ana de Armas appears as Kozlow’s wife, although her character doesn’t get much screen time.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics, although it has fans who consider it an underrated thriller.

No Time to Die (2021) — 83%

Daniel Craig said goodbye to Agent 007 with his last appearance in the movie “It’s Not Time to Die.” This film took the character to amazing places like no other Bond film, and served as a worthy end to the Craig era. But it was Ana de Armas who outshone everyone in her brief role as Bond’s ally, Paloma.

In the film, Bond confronts a new villain who threatens him in a way that no opponent has ever done before. An abundance of style and some exciting action scenes are a great start to the franchise. However, one common critic was that de Armas’ role was too small.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) — 88%

Blade Runner 2049 is the long—awaited sequel to one of the greatest cyberpunk films. In it, Ryan Gosling plays the main role in a futuristic world with bioengineered life and advanced artificial intelligence; de Armas plays his holographic girlfriend Joy.

The film successfully updated the classics of the 80s to the present and, thus, received due praise for the script, plot, performance and direction.

Get Knives (2019) — 97%

A modern mystery set in a mansion filled with suspects, in the 2019 film Get Knives, de Armas plays Marta, the kind, intelligent nurse of millionaire writer Harlon Trombi; when he is found dead in his office, she becomes involved in the murder case that follows.

“Get Knives”, which was recognized as a masterpiece of the genre, which really proved that Ryan Johnson is the king of disappointed expectations, became one of the most popular films of the year. It also made the movie very interesting to watch again, as fans noticed a lot of clues on the second viewing.