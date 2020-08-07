The 6G will arrive in South Korea in 2026

It’s been a couple (or more) years since we’ve been on the subject of 5G, the new standard of wireless browsing speed. And in fact in Spain we are in the middle of the Second Digital Dividend, with a new DTT retune process to make room for the demands of 5G. But in South Korea they already think directly 10 years ahead. And the future is called 6G.

6G for South Korea

Although 5G is still in its initial adoption phases in many countries around the world, South Korea hopes to commercialize its next generation, 6G, between 2028 and 2030, as the Prime Minister of the Asian country, Chung Se-kyun, has assured in a meeting of ministers related to Science and Technology held on August 6.

The strategy consists of the preventive development of the ‘Next Generation Technologies security standard’, as well as “high added value patents”, and the establishment of the foundations of R&D and industry. To implement this plan, the government will invest 200 billion won over five years starting in 2021 to secure core high-risk 6G technology.

The government will first drive 10 strategic tasks in 6 key areas:

– Hyper-performance

– Hyper-bandwidth

– Hyper-precision

– Hyper-space

– Hyper-intelligence

– Hyper-confidence

With this they want to “preventively secure the next generation technology.” Its goal is to achieve a data transmission speed of 1 terabyte per second, which is five times faster than that of 5G mobile services. Also reducing the delay time to a tenth of 5G services – 0.1ms for wireless services and 5ms or less for wired services).



