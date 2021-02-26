The 5G drones used by the Civil Guard to patrol

One of the most important technologies of the 21st century together with the ‘Smart’ concept of the first iPhone, drones have gone from being top secret weapons of the US army to toys for radio control enthusiasts, to being the basis of future aerial vehicles and as surveillance devices. And it is that of course they are ideal if you have to investigate areas with difficult access, which is why the Civil Guard uses them as well.

5G drones for the Civil Guard

Vodafone has carried out a pilot program in collaboration with the Civil Guard, in which the provider AERTEC SOLUTIONS has participated with its TARSIS system. Said program consists of evaluating the viability of using the 5G network to improve the communication of drones or UAS – unmanned aerial vehicle systems – remote control used by the Civil Guard in surveillance tasks in rural areas or areas with difficult access.

The drones are managed from specialized centers, without having to be in the location where it is deployed. The 5G network makes remote piloting possible from control centers, from where specialized agents are able to give the appropriate orders to be able to inspect the area of ​​interest. In this way, an agent drives his vehicle to the inspection area and assembles the shuttle for takeoff, so that another agent can carry out the piloting remotely from the central station.

Monitoring Spain with UAS

The AERTEC technology company has provided its line of fixed wing type UAS TARSIS with great load capacity, autonomy and with a wide range of security solutions already on board. These are equipped with a 5G smartphone that will be used both for the communications of the high definition and 4k cameras, as well as for the management of flight commands.

Thanks to the 5G network, the bandwidth and minimum latency necessary for the transmission of high-quality images and control signals in real time is ensured, allowing the drone to be operated remotely from a specialized control center. To “carry out a tele-operation safely”, it is necessary to be able to broadcast high quality images from cameras installed in the drone and to send remote control actions or reference coordinates by the pilot.

This project is part of the “Andalusia 5G Pilot” initiative, promoted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, through Red.es, and which is being developed by Vodafone and Huawei. State-of-the-art technology at the service of the State security forces.