The $ 5,000 Scenario For Bitcoin (BTC) Price

The Bitcoin (BTC) price went down starting the night of November 25 and the decline seems to be still continuing. BTC, which lost more than $ 3,000 in a short time and blew the whole industry, is now on the agenda with claims that it may fall to $ 5,000. Several charts and claims posted on Twitter have focused on the medium-term $ 5,000 visibility for BTC. So how possible is that?

Could the bitcoin price drop below $ 6,000?

The BTC price dropped more than 15% and while many analysts focused on the $ 17,000 level at first, BTC fell below that too. Bitcoin, on the other hand, was seen as an asset at the peaks of the bull rally just a few days ago, and a single drop upset the entire market.

Dyme, a popular crypto money analyst, published a scenario in the chart he shared on Twitter, showing how things could actually go wrong. Although the analyst stated that it is not completely “bearish” for BTC, he pointed out that according to the technical chart, the BTC / USD pair could go down to the 0.382 Fib point. This level corresponds to $ 13,500.

Looking at the chart published by Dyme, it is seen that the point highlighted as “Bitcoin loves here” is slightly below the $ 6,000 level. The analyst pointed out that at the first moments of the coronavirus epidemic, BTC fell below this point with the blow it suffered. Dyme stated that even the critical support level in question was higher than the bottom spot seen in March.

Bitcoin can do anything at any time

Although such a decline is technically possible, it can be said that almost anything is possible when it comes to the cryptocurrency industry. Bob Loukas, another well-known analyst, made the opposite statement that would reduce the panic of investors. Loukas said that before BTC price broke the all-time record in 2017, it was an incredible 34% drop.

Quick, before my wife see's me posting. Most have a short memory. Remember in Jan 2017 just shy of #Bitcoin ATH's, boom 34% decline. The 2 months later a sharp rally, new ATH's, and double boom 34% decline. Never a one way street. pic.twitter.com/Z7THwjZVVb — Bob Loukas (@BobLoukas) November 26, 2020

Subsequently, it is known that the Bitcoin price doubled the 34% drop with a sharp rally. In other words, although it is technically possible to decrease to these levels, it is known that the BTC price can do anything at any time. BTC has proven this by increasing from $ 3,000 to $ 19,600 in an 8-month period.



