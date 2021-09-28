The 5 series similar to The Squid Game that you should see on Netflix

Netflix: If you liked The Squid Game series on Netflix, you cannot miss this selection of series with similar themes, settings and genres. The Squid Game is a Korean suspense series that has triumphed around the world since its premiere on Netflix this September 2021. With a cast of well-built characters, a plot that captures from the first episode, a very marked aesthetic and surprising twists in the script, we could not stop seeing it until its ninth and final chapter. Therefore, if you are in the same situation and you have been wanting more, here we propose up to five similar series that you can also find on Netflix.

Alice in borderland

Gore, suspense and a world with post-apocalyptic touches. Instead of playing for financial reward, the participants in this brutal game play for their own survival. Available from December 10, 2020, it is a small screen adaptation of Haro Aso’s original Japanese graphic novel published by Shogakukan Inc. between 2010 and 2015 and also called Alice in Borderland.

Sweet Home

“When humans transform into fierce monsters and spread terror, a tormented teenager and his neighbors fight to survive … and hold on to their humanity.” Another series, in this case of Korean origin, which arrived in 2020 to propose something slightly similar to the proposal of The Squid Game, although in a much more brutal way if possible.

3%

“In a future where an elite group lives in paradise away from the crowded suburbs, only 3% of the population has a chance to save themselves from misery.” It is a series of Brazilian origin that currently has eight episodes and a single season, since it was published for the first time on Netflix in 2020.

Re: Mind

“Eleven classmates wake up strapped to a banquet table, completely perplexed and fearing for their lives.” Japanese and published in 2017, it currently has a season consisting of 10 episodes of just over twenty minutes each. Its rating is +12, so it is not as intense as some of the other series that appear on this list.

Detention: The Series

“A tormented student discovers alarming secrets in her secluded school when betrayal and a paranormal encounter disrupt her life.” Also from 2020, it is a Chinese series with a season consisting of eight episodes that we can enjoy if we like to be scared and immerse ourselves in a surreal and disturbing story.