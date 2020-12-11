The 5 Marvel series for Disney + in 2021: release dates

First look at all the series that Marvel Studios is preparing for the platform: WandaVision, Loki, Ms. Marvel, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier …

This morning the Disney Investor Day 2020 took place, in which the Mickey Mouse company has flaunted its resources and has announced dozens of series and movies for the coming months. One of the promises made during the event was, to give you an idea, to add more than 50 new Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar series to Disney +. The streaming platform has already exceeded 85 million subscribers worldwide, but it is far from settling for that number and is preparing much more original content for 2021. At the top of these will be the new Marvel Studios series, all set within its own Cinematic Universe. This Investor Day has allowed us to take an in-depth look at the five that will be released next year:

WandaVision

Release date: January 15, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Release date: March 19, 2021

Loki

Release date: May 2021

WHAT IF …?

Release date: Summer 2021

Ms. Marvel

Release date: late 2021



