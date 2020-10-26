The 5 creepiest South Korean legends

From bathroom apparitions to faceless ghosts and spirits still trapped in the ground, South Korea’s horror stories are disturbing. Check out some South Korean urban legends.

All the cultures of the world have stories to tell, they can be about love, revenge, about destiny, forbidden relationships and even terror, these stories create interesting myths that surround society.

Horror legends are characterized because they are passed from generation to generation as stories that happened to someone close to them and are built as paranormal and inexplicable stories.

Korean culture has an extensive list of terrifying urban stories, of beings that look alike in the middle of the night and whose presence intimidates even the bravest people. Spooky!

This time we bring you the 5 best-known urban horror legends in South Korea, meet the ghosts, beings and spirits that are the most popular for their chilling appearance.

SOUTH KOREA LEGENDS OF TERROR

Gumiho

The Gumiho or 9-tailed foxes are entities that take female form to attract men and feed on them, this is a legend that also exists in other countries such as China and Japan. This creature has inspired several Korean series such as ‘My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho’ and ‘The Tale of a Gumiho’.

Cheuksin

The Cheuksin are the spirits of women who look alike in the bathrooms of Korean houses, they are identified by having long hair and people who have seen them say that they have a terrifying face and wear a long white nightgown.

Gwisin

The Gwisin are spirits that are still trapped in the earth and cannot transcend to a different plane, their translation would be ‘ghost’ and they appear in schools, forests, roads, houses and abandoned buildings.

Goblin

A Goblin is a creature that possesses extraordinary abilities, its powers know no limits and can be used to do good or evil. These spirits usually appear at night during the rain and in places that are not so inhabited.

Dalgyal Gwishin

The Dalgyal Gwishin are ghosts that do not have a face, some know them as ‘egg’, because no features are drawn on their faces. Korean culture believes that the Dalgyal Gwishin are the souls of people who had no children and now there is no one who remembers them.

