The 5 bests horror movies to watch

October is known as the month of Halloween and, even though the date is not so vivid in Brazil, it still serves as a great excuse to enter the macabre climate and consume great productions that scare us.

To help, we’ve separated a list of the best horror films with a lot of variety, including those that mix science fiction and drama, as well as older and current works. To better know where to start, check out our list specially prepared for you!

1. The Exorcist

It is simply impossible to talk about good horror films without mentioning the work directed by William Friedkin that has scared countless viewers since 1973. With several very graphic situations about demonic possession, The Exorcist is a classic among horror films.

You can watch it on streaming services, like iTunes and Locke.

2. Run!

One of the biggest hits when it comes to horror movies, Run! it has 98% approval among the specialized critics. The film discusses the racial agenda in an innovative way, drawing attention to the phenomenal work done by Jordan Peele.

Run! is available on Netflix.

3. Host

What could happen when a group of friends decides to have a virtual spiritist session? Clearly, things don’t go very well. Host perfectly combines the sensation of horror at a distance with technological attributes, making it even more fearful because it seems so real.

If you thought that only old films make up our list of best horror films, know that not! Host was launched in 2020 and is already among our recommendations.

4. Psychosis

Did you know that this is considered the best horror movie of all time, according to expert critics? Psychosis is directed by Alfred Hitchcock and has a 96% approval rating, being considered a masterpiece of its kind.

Launched in 1961, Psicose is considered a reference and can be watched on Telecine Play.

5. The Shining

Stephen King surpassed his legacy as a king of terror in literature from the moment his book, The Shining, was adapted for cinema and immediately became a classic.

It is an extremely sensory film, capable of exploring human emotions to the fullest. You can watch The Shining through HBO Go.



