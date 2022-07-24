The 5 Best horror films without the supernatural according to Blumhouse

Blumhouse’s most popular supernatural franchise is The Paranormal, and ever since the first movie came out in 2007, horror fans have been curious to see what other movies will be like. The production company has released many supernatural stories, from the alien movie “Dark Skies” (2013) to the Astral franchise and the terrifying Sinister (2012), and they are always frightening and fascinating.

While Blumhouse does a great job with paranormal phenomena, and the recent film “Black Phone” impresses both viewers and critics, there are many amazing Blumhouse releases that have nothing to do with ghosts or demons.

Hush (2016)

Kate Segal shines in Mike Flanagan’s 2016 horror film Hush, about Maddie Young, a deaf writer who becomes the subject of a horrific home invasion. Trying to survive, Maddy uses her intelligence and wit, as she hears and says nothing, and hides all over the house, figuring out how to defeat the killer at his own game.

Horror fans are thrilled with Mike Flanagan’s new project “Midnight Club”, and “Hush” is one of his best films. Silence is smart, well done and full of great surprises. Despite the fact that it seems obvious that Maddy will succeed, the film is still interesting.

Get out (2017)

“Away” is one of Blumhouse’s most popular horror films, as well as one of the most well—shot non-supernatural films. The film is dedicated to racism and bigotry and is one of the most significant films made in the last few years. When Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) finds himself in a “Sunken Place” at Armitage’s house, he realizes that the bad feeling he had about this weekend at his girlfriend’s house was right.

Moviegoers and critics were incredibly impressed with the film “Away”, wanting to see what other projects Jordan Peele would work on, and his sequel “We” was released in 2019 and was as smart as “Away”. Fans are looking forward to Jordan Peele’s new movie “No.”

Without Friends: Darknet (2018)

The 2015 film “Without Friends” can be considered an underrated horror film of the 2010s, because the story of Blair Lily (Shelley Henning) and her friends, whom a ghost torments through an online chat, is creative and convincing. The second film can be considered an underrated sequel to Blumhouse, as well as one of the most exciting horror films released by the company, which has nothing to do with the supernatural.

When Mathias O’Brien (Colin Woodell) discovers the laptop, he thinks it’s cool, but soon realizes that a group called The Circle is playing with him and trying to pin crimes on him. While the first film is about a ghost who wants revenge, this film is completely in line with the real world, but still terrible. Mathias definitely understands that choosing a random computer was a mistake and the worst thing he could ever do.

Ma (2019)

“Ma” should be considered one of the best horror films of the 2010s, as it touches on the themes of loneliness, adaptation and small-town life. It’s also a story about lost dreams and traumas. Sue Ann (Octavia Spencer, known as Ma) wants Maggie Thompson (Diana Silver) and her friends to have a place to party, so she suggests they hang out in the basement of her house whenever they want. When Maggie and her buddies find out the truth about Sue Ann, it’s too late for some of them.

Ma treats Sue Ann with dignity, despite the fact that she is a villain and has done terrible things. The audience knows her motives, which proves how good Blumhouse films are, as the characters are often well-crafted. According to Yahoo!, “Ma” was shot for $5 million and grossed $61 million at the box office, so the film is not only well written and well acted, but also a financial success.

The Invisible Man (2020)

The horror in The Invisible Man is based on technology, and elements of science fiction distinguish it from the crowd of 2020 releases. Cecilia Cass (Elisabeth Moss) escapes from her abusive husband in this modern monster movie and realizes that he will never let her go, as he has created a costume that allows him to be invisible, but still haunts and torments her. Cecilia uses her perception and intuition and doesn’t listen to anyone else, which ultimately serves her well and ensures her survival.

Cecilia does what she needs to do to make people believe her and defeat Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) in the sinister game he is playing. “The Invisible Man” is scary, but it also touches on such important topics as domestic violence and toxic marriages, which makes it one of the best Blumhouse releases in the last couple of years.